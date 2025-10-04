High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Meadowdale 1-4, 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Jackson; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):
Abby Peterson (Audrey Rothmeir)
Mena Waters (Natalie Maxey)
Audrey Rothmeir (Maddy Bryant)
Meadowdale goal:
Dulce Alvarez (penalty kick)
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1-1, 6-2-1; Meadowdale 2-3-1, 4-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Shorecrest goals:
Olivia Taylor
Kai Johnson
Pip Watkinson
Summer Sullivan
Paige Bosley
Siena Muoio
Parker Almquist
Anika Wallace
Shorecrest assists:
Nemesia Peters (2), Olivia Taylor, Pip Watkinson
Shorecrest goalkeeper(s) shutout:
Mickie McNeil and Inga Johnston
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1-1, 5-2-2; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
No details reported
Records: Jackson 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-6-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Football
Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-25
No details reported
Records: Sedro Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: Homecoming game vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 10; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-0
Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-1, 6-1
Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0
Dylan Nguyen (M) defeated Logan Rader (EW) 6-2, 7-5
Doubles:
Tao Mahoney/Will Spear (EW) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1
Toshi Gilginis/Keston Morton (EW) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-0, 6-0
Duncan Marsh/Boris Kuzmanov (EW) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis 4-6, 6-10, 10-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-2, 6-2
Kevin Vasvarut (MT) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 7-6, 6-4
Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Kaden Chor (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Brandon Voung (MT) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-2, 6-1
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 7-6, 6-4
Edgar Zheng/Tenzin Namgyal (MT) defeated Payton Cristobal/Simon Huynh (L) 6-1, 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cross Country
Glacier Peak, Jackson, Meadowdale and Snohomish
at Glacier Peak High School
Boys team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 26
2. Meadowdale 47
3. Jackson 65
4. Snohomish 73
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Thomas Morrison (GP) 17:21
2. Luke Thompson (GP) 17:22
3. Mason Strasser (GP) 17:32
4. Matthew Seyum (M) 17:33
5. Sam Cooley (S) 17:35
6. Carter Corrigan (J) 17:50
7. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (M) 17:53
8. Landon Smith (M) 18:25
9. Spencer Armstrong (GP) 18:30
10. Nolan Common (M) 18:34
Girls team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 34
2. Jackson 44
3. Meadowdale 70
4. Snohomish 80
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Jaya Holt (GP) 20:24
2. Brooke Armstrong (GP) 21:26
3. River Zanis (M) 21:30
4. Chandra Sankara Narayanan (J) 21:31
5. Marley Maquilling (M) 21:43
6. Joy Tju (J) 21:44
7. Cameron Erdmann (GP) 21:55
8. Ashley Taylor (S) 22:09
9. Elena Schiebel (J) 22:18
10. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 22:26
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park
Girls Swimming
Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
