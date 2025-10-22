Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Oct. 20-21, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Tuesday, Oct. 21
Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Lynnwood freshman midfielder Makena Nymeyer (3) make a run toward the Mountlake Terrace
goal during the Royals-Hawks game Tuesday night, Oct. 21, at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Hawks sophomore midfielder Brielle Hord (14) gets inside the Royals penalty area near the end
of the game.
Royals substitute goalkeeper Serenity Messenger (1) saves a Hawks corner kick late in the second half.
Hawks senior defender and captain Sadie Parker (16) and Royals sophomore forward Betania
Yohannes (5) tangle for a pass just inside the Royals penalty arc.
Hawks junior midfielder Taylor Williams (17) and Royals freshman midfielder Makena Nymeyer (3) face off at midfield.
Hawks junior goalkeeper and captain Jordyn Stokes (1) subs in as forward (22) during the second
half of the game.
Hawks sophomore forward Ella Vander Ploeg (21) passes across the field just outside the Royals
penalty area.
Hawks senior defender Daphne Ostberg (13) pulls the ball back for a direction change around Royals defenders.
Hawks senior midfielder and captain Mia Rheinheimer (9) works around Royals sophomore
defender Genavive Andreica (20) at midfield.
Hawks junior midfielder La’akea Manahan (3) and Royals freshman forward Lesly Sangurima
Guaillas (17) battle deep in the Royals half.

Mountlake Terrace goals:
La’akea Manahan 2′
Allison Mervin 6′
Sadie Parker 21′
Mia Rheinheimer 34′
Brynlee Dubiel 36′
Sadie Parker 51′
Taylor Williams 74′
Mia Rheinheimer 77′

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6-3, 4-8-3; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 8-5-1; Shorewood 4-4-3, 6-6-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Shorecrest goal:
Parker Almquist

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-2-2, 8-3-3; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2-3, 8-3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 23; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Members of the Edmonds-Woodway High varsity boys tennis competing in the subdistricts for Wesco South 3A Wednesday. L-R: Will Spear, Joe Menanno, Nalu Akiona and Eli Agol. (Photo courtesy Eric Akiona)

3A Wesco South Championships- Day 1 of 2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Singles- Round 1
Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Eli Barr (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-1
Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Dylan Nguyen (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2
Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) defeated Jayden Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0
Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) defeated Caleb Angeles (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

1st Round Byes:
Seb Sanchez (Shorewood)
Xander Gordon (Shorewood)
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway)
Stepen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace)

Singles- 2nd Round (Quarterfinals):
Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-1
Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) 7-6, 6-2
Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles- 1st Round:
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) defeated Lance Moua/Alex Schatz (Meadowdale) 6-0, 7-5
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Abe Ho/Kemuel Argopradipto (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-1
Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) defeated Tyson Castandea/Edgar Zheng (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 7-6
Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Kamikis (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-1

1st Round Byes:
Riley Bond and Eli Sheffield of Shorewood
Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong of Mountlake Terrace
Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz of Shorewood
Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber of Shorecrest

Doubles- 2nd Round:
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-4
Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-1
Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-5, 6-2

Day 2 of the Tournament – Wednesday, Oct, 22; 9 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1
25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20

Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 21 kills
Rian Paris: 31 assists
Andrea Rios: 22 digs
Connie Boenarjo: 13 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 5-8; Shorecrest 3-5, 4-8
Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-4, 7-6; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-10
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday. Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 94-66
No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Mariner; Thursday October 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Monday, Oct. 20

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-7, 25-20, 25-8

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 11 kills

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-23, 25-16, 25-23

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Blythe Decker: 12 kills and 14 digs
Emma Morgan-McAuliff: 8 kills, 1 ace and 2 blocks
Julia Navaluna: 10 digs and 1 ace
Teuila Halalilo: 2 kills, 33 assists and 1 block

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 12-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 6-8
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct 22; 7 p.m.

 

