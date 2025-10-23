High school sports roundup for Oct. 22, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Tennis
3A Wesco South Championships – Day 2 of 2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Singles (Top 5 advance to next week’s District Tournament, 6th place will be an alternate):
1st Place: Xander Gordan of Shorewood
2nd Place: Seb Sanchez of Shorewood
3rd Place: Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway
4th Place: Stephen Valmayor of Mountlake Terrace
5th Place: Victor Nguyen of Lynnwood
6th Place Alternate: Nathaniel Skonier of Shorecrest
Semifinals:
Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-2
Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0
Consolation Bracket:
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0
Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-3
Championship:
Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
Third Place Match:
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1
Fifth Place Match:
Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-3, 7-5
Doubles (Top 5 advance to next week’s District Tournament, 6th place will be an alternate)::
1st Place: Riley Bond and Eli Sheffield of Shorewood
2nd Place: Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz of Shorewood
3rd Place: Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber of Shorecrest
4th Place: Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin of Shorecrest
5th Place: Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong of Mountlake Terrace
6th Place Alternate: Joe Menanno and Will Spear of Edmonds Woodway
Semifinals:
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest)
Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) defeated Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest)
Consolation Bracket:
Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway)
Championship:
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) 6-4, 7-6
Third Place Match:
Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) 6-7, 6-0, 6-4
Fifth Place Match:
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-7, 6-1, 7-5
Wesco 3A District Tournament will take place Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Snohomish High School
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Neeva Travis: 19 assists
Indira Carey-Boxey: 9 kills and 9 digs
Sawyer Hiatt: 8 kills
Kjella Kleven: 7 kills
Addy Pontak: 11 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-8, 6-9
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
