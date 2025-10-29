High school sports roundup for Oct. 27-28, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Monday, Oct. 27
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Audrey Rothmier scored one goal and added an assist as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks in the regular season finale. Both teams have advanced to postseason play that begins later this week.
Twelve teams have qualified for the 3A District One post season. The top four seeds — No. 1 Snohomish, No. 2 Shorecrest, No. 3 Monroe and No. 4 Edmonds-Woodway — have automatically advanced to the double-elimination District tournament. The fifth through twelfth seeded teams: No. 5 Ferndale, No. 6 Shorewood, No. 7 Oak Harbor, No. 8 Meadowdale, No. 9 Mount Vernon, No. 10 Stanwood, No. 11 Mountlake Terrace and No. 12 Everett; will have to win an elimination “play-in” game to advance to the eight-team tournament. A total of four teams will advance from the District tournament to the State tournament.
Meadowdale will play Mount Vernon in an elimation play-in game on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Meanwhile Edmonds-Woodway will play the winner of Thursday’s Ferndale-Everett play-in game.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Audrey Rothmier (assist: Jane Miceli)
Harper Funston (assist: Janie Hanson)
Bella Drietzler (assist: Audrey Rothmier)
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2-3, 10-3-3; Meadowdale 5-5-2, 8-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Playoffs, Winner of Thursday’s game between Everett-Ferndale; Saturday November 1; 3:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: District Play-In Game vs Mount Vernon; Thursday, Oct. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Shorecrest goals:
Sienna Muoio
Mia Lund
Anika Wallace
Cora Quinn
Emma Lund
Parker Almquist
Nemesia Peters
Ruby Davis
Shorecrest assists:
Ava Sassnet 4
Olivia Taylor
Anika Wallace
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-2-2, 9-3-4; Lynnwood 0-13, 0-16
Lynnwood’s season is over
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-7, 6-9; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-12
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-1
23-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-16
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emerson Alley: 31 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills
Sarah Simula: 16 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist
Lia Brown: 11 kills, 4 aces
Jill Brown: 10 kills, 6 aces
Kiki Kassa: 2 kills
Makenna Davidson: 2 kills, 2 aces
Sierra Swan: 1 assist
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 7-9; Shorecrest 4-6, 5-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Teuila Halalilo: 25 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Sawyer Hiatt: 10 kills
Addy Pontak: 19 digs, 4 aces
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-0, 13-0; Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 10-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis (Oct. 27-28)
3A District 1 Tournament (Top 4 singles and Top 4 doubles teams advance to state tournament)
At Snohomish High School
Singles state qualifiers:
1st place: Xander Gordon, Shorewood
2nd place: Seb Sanchez, Shorewood
3rd and 4th place: Jackson Fawcett, Snohomish and Henry Schuller, Oak Harbor*
Fawcett and Schuller will conclude their 3rd/4th place match on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Both will advance to state
Doubles state qualifiers:
1st place: Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield, Shorewood
2nd place: Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz, Shorewood
3rd place: Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber, Shorecrest
4th place: Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin, Shorecrest
