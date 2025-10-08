High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Jackson 3-1
25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 14 kills
Rian Paris: 20 assists
Andrea Rios: 14 digs
Jackson top individual stats:
Hannah Jumpawong: 20 digs
Sakura Yokoo: 19 digs, 16 kills
Charlie Decker: 17 digs
Records: Meadowdale 3-6; Jackson 1-7
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 6-3; Lynnwood 1-3, 2-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-1, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0
Singles:
Alex Schatz defeated Jackson Watson 6-2, 6-2
Caleb Angeles defeated Felix Beach 6-1, 6-0
Dylan Nguyen defeated Kayne Khafemi 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale won #4 singles by forfeit
Doubles:
Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff defeated Brady Holliday/Emmett Beecher 6-0, 6-0
Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh won 6-1, 6-0
Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis defeated Alan Roman de lat Torre/Luke Mackay 6-1, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Kevin Vesvarut (MT) defeated Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Nicholas Lewark (AM) 6-1, 6-0
Gabe Jolosky (MT) defeated Rex Jobe (AM) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Parker Campbell/Khaitan Huynh (AM) 6-0, 6-3
Edgar Zheng/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Charles Teichman/Riley Imadhay (AM) 6-0, 6-2
Henry Fahey/Ivan Hernandez (AM) defeated Josh Bozick/Tenzin Namgyal (AM) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Ashton Jonhson (S) 0-6, 6-2, 10-6
Zane Weber (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 2-6, 6-3, 10-3
Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Kaden Chor (L) 6-1, 6-1
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Andrew Broweleit (S) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (S) defeated Isamu Nakamo/Matthew Vu (L) 6-2, 6-3
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-3, 6-3
Jaikin Choy/Simon Huynh (L) defeated Micah Koehler/Noah Koehler (S) 6-3, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-3, 6-1
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Liam Milstead (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Zach Binz (S) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Eli Ayol (EW) defeated Ryan Rosenberg (S) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0
Doubles:
Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (EW) 6-1, 7-6
Drew Johnson/Ethan Dong (S) defeated Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) 6-3, 6-0
Kristian Hagemeier/Reid Bley (S) defeated Benny Huerta/Toshi Gilginis (EW) 6-3, 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
