High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Jackson 3-1

25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 14 kills

Rian Paris: 20 assists

Andrea Rios: 14 digs

Jackson top individual stats:

Hannah Jumpawong: 20 digs

Sakura Yokoo: 19 digs, 16 kills

Charlie Decker: 17 digs

Records: Meadowdale 3-6; Jackson 1-7

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 6-3; Lynnwood 1-3, 2-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-1, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Alex Schatz defeated Jackson Watson 6-2, 6-2

Caleb Angeles defeated Felix Beach 6-1, 6-0

Dylan Nguyen defeated Kayne Khafemi 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale won #4 singles by forfeit

Doubles:

Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff defeated Brady Holliday/Emmett Beecher 6-0, 6-0

Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh won 6-1, 6-0

Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis defeated Alan Roman de lat Torre/Luke Mackay 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Kevin Vesvarut (MT) defeated Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Nicholas Lewark (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Gabe Jolosky (MT) defeated Rex Jobe (AM) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Parker Campbell/Khaitan Huynh (AM) 6-0, 6-3

Edgar Zheng/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Charles Teichman/Riley Imadhay (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Henry Fahey/Ivan Hernandez (AM) defeated Josh Bozick/Tenzin Namgyal (AM) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Ashton Jonhson (S) 0-6, 6-2, 10-6

Zane Weber (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 2-6, 6-3, 10-3

Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Kaden Chor (L) 6-1, 6-1

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Andrew Broweleit (S) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (S) defeated Isamu Nakamo/Matthew Vu (L) 6-2, 6-3

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-3, 6-3

Jaikin Choy/Simon Huynh (L) defeated Micah Koehler/Noah Koehler (S) 6-3, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-3, 6-1

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Liam Milstead (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Zach Binz (S) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Eli Ayol (EW) defeated Ryan Rosenberg (S) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0

Doubles:

Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (EW) 6-1, 7-6

Drew Johnson/Ethan Dong (S) defeated Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) 6-3, 6-0

Kristian Hagemeier/Reid Bley (S) defeated Benny Huerta/Toshi Gilginis (EW) 6-3, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School