High school sports roundup for Oct. 8, 2025

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 3-6; Shorecrest 1-4, 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Ingraham; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-12, 26-24, 25-20

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Ashley Fletcher: 9 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs

Blythe Decker: 8 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs

Layla Miller: 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks

Julia Navaluna: 4 aces, 9 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross Country

Cascade, Mariner and Meadowdale

4000 Meter course at Lynndale Park

Girls team scores:

1. Meadowdale 15

2. Mariner 50

3. Cascade DNQ

Top girls finishers:

1. Marley Maquilling (Meadowdale) 16:40

2. River Zanis (Meadowdale) 17:28

3. Riley Conover (Meadowdale) 17:50

4. Zoe Grant (Meadowdale) 18:17

5. Alyssa Calzadillas (Cascade) 18:25

6. Brenna Bardsley (Meadowdale) 18:33

7. Zarah Davis (Meadowdale) 19:31

8. Alice Fulmer (Meadowdale) 19:34

9. Bella Alvarez (Mariner) 19:55

10. Khloe Seipp (Cascade) 20:52

11. Mazzy Warner (Meadowdale) 20:53

12. Amely Belmont (Mariner) 20:53

13. Sofia Rodriguez Vazquez (Meadowdale) 21:08

14. Makda Zemenfes (Meadowdale) 22:28

15. Alexis Ng (Mariner) 22:34

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 17

2. Mariner 47

3. Cascade 71

Top boys finishers:

1. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 13:17

2. Matthew Seyum (Meadowdale) 13:52

3. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Meadowdale) 13:53

4. Nolan Common (Meadowdale) 14:22

5. Romario Garcia (Mariner) 14:31

6. Fenix Coates (Mariner) 14:36

7. Andrew Erickson (Meadowdale) 14:40

8. Sebastian Gray (Cascade) 14:41

9. Sam Iliff (Meadowdale) 14:42

10. Quade DeBell (Meadowdale) 14:51

11. Luis Williams (Mariner) 14:59

12. Henrik Christopherson (Meadowdale) 15:37

13. Adrian Fernandes (Mariner) 15:56

14. Josiah Laksono (Mariner) 16:00

15. Eli Hooke (Meadowdale) 16:02

Meadowdale next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8:20 a.m. at Lakewood High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 5-2

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Aiden Shipley (M) 6-0, 6-1

Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Miguel Malagon (M) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0

Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Isiah Kiehl (M) 6-1, 6-0

Lucas Hogle (M) defeated Keston Morton (EW) 7-6, 1-6, 1-0

Doubles:

Will Spear/Marcel Rickman (EW) defeated Christian Macfarland (M) 6-2, 6-0

Elias Funston/Ryan Pickens (M) defeated Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) 1-6, 7-6, 1-0

Abe Ho/Stas Agol (EW) defeated Mark Gochaver/Ryder Olson (M) 6-2, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 7-6, 6-2

Kevin Vesvarut (M) defeated Zane Weber (S) 6-2, 6-1

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Jayden Nguyen (M) 6-3, 6-1

Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (M) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-1, 6-3

Tyson Castaneda/Edgar Zheng (M) defeated Noah Koehler/Asher Martin (S) 1-6, 6-1, 16-14

Tenzin Namgyal/Carlos Brown (M) defeated Micah Koehler/Davin Yoon (S) 7-5, 3-6, 10-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-0

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-0

Drew Johnson (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-3

Ryan Rosenberg (S) defeated Kelvin Choy (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Isamo Nakono/Mathew Vu (L) 6-3, 6-0

Kristian Hagemeier/Zack Binz (S) defeated Laikin Choy/Simon Hyunh (L) 6-2, 6-4

Alder Macky/Reid Bley (S) defeated Jacob Sueferling/Jayden He (L) 6-4, 7-5

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m.