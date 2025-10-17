High school sports roundup: Oct. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds School District championships

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 28

2. Mountlake Terrace 50

3. Meadowdale 53

4. Lynnwood 111

Top individual finishers:

1. Ruby Kohler (MT) 16:14

2. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 16:22

3. Aliah Karl (EW) 16:23

4. River Zanis (Mead) 16:26

5. Taylor Gaschk (EW) 16:29

6. Marley Maquilling (Mead) 16:33

7. Sadie Renick (MT) 16:50

8. OJ Jones (EW) 17:03

9. Mira Olson (MT) 17:08

10. Hazel Zackey (EW) 17:14

11. Riley Conover (Mead) 17:29

12. Phoebe Budell (EW) 17:39

13. Joy Yoo (EW) 17:39

14. Isabella Offerman (EW) 17:55

15. Zoe Grant (Mead) 17:58

16. Alice Tyler (L) 18:00

17. Cymmantha Erickson (MT) 18:07

18. Olivia Quercia (EW) 18:10

19. Maylee Olson (MT) 18:11

20. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 18:13

Boys team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 36

2. Meadowdale 46

3. Mountlake Terrace 49

4. Lynnwood 110

Top individual finishers:

1. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 13:06

2. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:19

3. Harrison Miller (EW) 13:23

4. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Mead) 13:24

5. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 13:24

6. Tommy Brennan (EW) 13:29

7. Jackson Fears (MT) 13:31

8. Sam Fountain (EW) 13:34

9. Luca Hooks (EW) 13:40

10. Will Thompson (EW) 13:42

11. Jackson Castaneda (MT) 13:48

12. Joshua Dawson (L) 13:55

13. Nolan Speer (EW) 13:59

14. Jett Cooper (MT) 14:00

15. Mason Kempf (EW) 14:08

16. Telmen Ayushjav (MT) 14:17

17. Nolan Common (Mead) 14:22

18. Andrew Erickson (Mead) 14:23

19. Tyki Kobayashi (MT) 14:26

20. Sam Iliff (Mead) 14:33

Next meet: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 25; 10 a.m. at Granite Falls High School

Girls soccer

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 7-5-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-13

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0

Click here to read the story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1-3, 8-2-3; Archbishop Murphy 7-2-2, 9-2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace tied Shorecrest 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal:

Mia Rheinheimer

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper:

Jordyn Stokes: 8 saves

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-6-3, 3-8-3; Shorecrest 5-2-2, 7-3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Sawyer Hiatt: 22 kills

Addy Pontak: 28 digs

Estefany Alarcon: 21 assists

Neeva Travis: 20 assists

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 8-4; Meadowdale 2-6, 4-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1

25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Sarah Simula: 13 digs, 7 kills

Emerson Alley: 12 digs, 2 kills

Lia Brown: 11 digs, 9 kills

Sierra Swan: 7 digs

Campbell Meek: 6 digs, 5 kills

Brooklyn Dino: 3 digs

Kiki Kassa: 1 dig

Makenna Davisdon: 3 blocks, 4 kills

Jillian Brown: 3 kills

Claire Dalan: 4 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-7; Marysville Pilchuck 0-10

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-4, 3-7; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls swimming

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 124-43

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 125-43

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 139-41

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 121-52

Shorewood defeated Kamiak 107-78

Individual event winners:

200 yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 2:17.76

200 yard medley: Katie Zou (K) 2:29.53

50 yard freestyle: Sienna Cordoba (K) 27.46

Diving: Avery Fairchild (K) 147.00

100-yard butterfly: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:02.65

100-yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 1:01.34

500-yard freestyle: Hannah Kang (K) 6:16.33

100-yard backstroke: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:05.94

100-yard breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.61

Relay event winners:

200-yard medley: Shorewood (Addy Falkin, Daniel Buchholz, Olivia Sanchez, Vivan Foral) 2:07.42

200-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Addison Marx, Addie Aker, Natalia Martin, Allie Mae Gallagher) 1:52.26

400-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Vivan Foral, Allie Mae Gallagher, Olivia Sanchez, Daniel Buchholz) 4:05.74

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at West Coasts Aquatics