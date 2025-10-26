High school sports roundup: Oct. 23-24, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Thursday, Oct. 23

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 45-7

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their first conference championship in the school’s 65-year history with a dominant win against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The Hawks finished the season with a 6-0 Wesco 3A league record and an overall record of 8-0.

Junior running back Owen Boswell scored five touchdowns, rushing for four scores and adding another on a reception from Hawks junior quarterback Mason Wilson. Boswell rushed for 213 yards and 16 carries and added 30 receiving yards on three catches.

The Hawks will head north on Friday, Oct. 31 for a 7 p.m. game at Sedro Woolley High School to take on the Wesco 3A North Champion Sedro Woolley Cubs. Both teams have already advanced to the state playoffs the following week and the game will be used by the state seeding committee to help slot teams for the playoffs.

Edmonds-Woodway finished the regular season in a Wesco 3A South three-way tie for second place with Meadowdale and Shorewood. The three schools will meet up at Shoreline Stadium at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, playing a Kansas City tiebreaker system to determine second, third and fourth places. The tiebreaker, similar to what is used in high school and college overtimes, will provide each opponent a possession of the football beginning at their opponent’s 25-yard line.

Edmonds-Woodway will open the tiebreaker that night against Meadowdale with Shorewood receiving a first-round bye (determined by a random draw). The Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale losing team will finish in fourth place. The winning team will then play Shorewood for second and third places.

The team that finishes in second place will automatically qualify for the state playoffs begining in two week. They will also be assigned to play at Mount Vernon on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Nov. 1 in what will be a seeding game for the state playoffs.

The team that finishes in third place will host Snohomish on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Nov. 1 in a playoff play-in game.

The team that finishes in fourth place will play at Ferndale on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Nov. 1 in a playoff play-in game.

Scoring:

1st Quarter

MTHS- Owen Boswell 13 yard TD run (Cian Harney PAT)

MTHS- Cian Harney 40 yard field goal

MTHS- Owen Boswell 8 yard TD run (Cian Harney PAT)

2nd Quarter

MTHS- Owen Boswell 16 yard TD reception from Mason Wilson (Cian Harney PAT)

MTHS- Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run (Cian Harney PAT)

3rd Quarter

MTHS- Owen Boswell 47 yard TD run (Cian Harney PAT)

4th Quarter

MTHS- Owen Boswell 42 yard TD run (Cian Harney PAT)

EWHS- Samuel Isaac TD reception from Andrew Bau

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 5 for 13, 34 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 16 for 213 yards, 4 TDs

Mason Wilson: 12 for 80 yards

Cody Ekanayake: 8 for 64 yards

Taylin Gates: 1 for 1 yard

Ely Meegan: 1 for 0 yards

Receiving:

Owen Boswell: 3 for 30 yards, 1 TD

Ely Meegan: 1 for 4 yards

Jackson Wallis: 1 for 0 yards

Defensive:

Tackles:

Jackson Wallis 7, Owen Boswell 6, Jacob Gomez 5, Aaron Hatfield 5, Cian Harney 4, D’Andre Daigre 3, Cody Ekanayake 3, Mason Lawrence 3, Zach McDonald 3, Liam Moore 3, Andrew McBride 2, Logan Armstrong 1, August Berg 1, Elijah Brown 1, Yousef El Gamai 1, Stephanos Ezra 1, Mohammad Fatty 1, Ryan Pineda 1

Tackles for Loss:

Jackson Wallis 3, Owen Boswell 1.5, Liam Moore 1.5, Elijah Brown 1, Andrew McBride 0.5, Ryan Pineda 0.5

Sacks:

Jackson Wallis 1.5, Liam Moore 1, Ryan Pineda 0.5

Interceptions:

Mo Sillah 1 for 38 yards

Cody Ekanayake 1 for 9 yards

Forced Fumbles:

Liam Moore and Jackson Wallis

Recovered Fumbles:

Liam Moore and Mason Wilson

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-0, 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2, 5-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Sedro Woolley; Friday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: Three-way Kansas City Tiebreaker against Meadowdale and Shorewood to determine 2nd, 3rd and 4th place in the Wesco 3A South; Tuesday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Audrey Rothmier (assist: Janie Hanson)

Lily Frank

Janie Hanson (assist: Harper Funston)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-3-3; Jackson 9-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale tied Shorecrest 2-2

Meadowdale goals:

Saylor Echelberger

Duce Alvarez

Shorecrest goals:

Olivia Taylor 2

Shorecrest assists:

Sienna Muoio

Kai Johnson

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-2, 8-5-2; Shorecrest 6-2-3, 8-3-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Archbishop Murphy goal:

Laura Anderson (assist: Julianne Buchan)

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:

Elle Kahn

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-2-2, 10-2-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-7-3, 4-9-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Thursday, Oct. 30; time, opponent and location to be determined.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 14-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-4-3, 7-6-3; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-15

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Friday, Oct. 24

Football

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 40-0

The Meadowdale Mavericks closed out their Wesco 3A South regular season schedule with a convincing shutout win over the Monroe Bearcats.

Meadowdale finished the regular season in a Wesco 3A South three-way tie for second place with Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood. The three schools will meet up at Shoreline Stadium at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, playing a Kansas City tiebreaker system to determine second, third and fourth places. The tiebreaker, similar to what is used in high school and college overtimes, will provide each opponent a possession of the football beginning at their opponent’s 25-yard line.

Meadowdale opens the tiebreaker that night against Edmonds-Woodway with Shorewood receiving a first-round bye (determined by a random draw). The Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale losing team will finish in fourth place. The winning team will then play Shorewood for second and third places.

The team that finishes in second place will automatically qualify for the state playoffs begining in two week. They will also be assigned to play at Wesco 3A North No. 2-seeded Mount Vernon on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Nov. 1 in what will be a seeding game for the state playoffs.

The team that finishes in third place will host Wesco 3A North No. 5-seeded Snohomish on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday. Nov. 1 in a playoff play-in game.

The team that finishes in fourth place will play at Wesco 3A North no. 4-seeded Ferndale on either Friday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Nov. 1 in a playoff play-in game.

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Passing:

Ki Gamble: 5 for 8, 90 yards, INT

Nolan Lee: 1 for 1: 14 yards

Rushing:

Cayden Rivera: 10 for 164 yards, 2 TDs

Ki Gamble: 12 for 96 yards, 2 TDs

Aidan Osborne: 16 for 26 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Nolan Swanson: 3 for 41 yards

Jack Baker: 1 for 37 yards

Taylor Brown: 1 for 30 yards

Aidan Osborne: 1 for 14 yards

Owen Fulford: 1 for 6 yards

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 6-2; Monroe 1-5, 1-7

Meadowdale next game: Three-way Kansas City Tiebreaker against Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood to determine 2nd, 3rd and 4th place in the Wesco 3A South; Tuesday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Annie Wright defeated Lynnwood 20-0

No details reported

Records: Annie Wright 6-2; Lynnwood 0-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Jackson; Friday, Oct. 31; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School