High school sports roundup: Oct. 7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Swimming

Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest

Dual Meet- at Lynnwood Pool

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 106-57

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 106-57

Top individual event finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Nina Anderson (M) 2:21.03

2. Audrina Parsons (S) 2:26.05

3. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 2:45.38

4. Acacia Yu (L) 2:54.40

5. Emily Coyle (S) 2:58.40

200 yard medley:

1. Anya Scott (S) 2:52.80

2. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 3:00.56

3. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 3:08.08

4. Izzy Wubbenhorst (S) 3:19.23

50 yard freestyle:

1. Anna Bendiksen (S) 27.62

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 28.28

3. Walker Temme (S) 28.52

4. Ruby Cretin (M) 30.57

5. Campbell Gower (M) 32.11

100 yard butterfly:

1. Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:10.49

2. Lexi Coates (L) 1:14.96

3. Avery Peptich (S) 1:20.66

4. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 1:23.77

5. Campbell Gower (M) 1:32.99

100 yard freestyle:

1. Lauren Reeves (S) 1:03.20

2. Mia Halset (S) 1:04.88

3. Liza Whorley (S) 1:05.09

4. Leyna Ball (M) 1:12.33

5. Sara Determan (M) 1:15.93

500 yard freestyle:

1. Sohpie Magnusson (S) 7:20.90

2. Hannah Osborne (M) 7:57.27

3. Sophia Cordova (L) 8:08.60

4. Jordyn Regis (M) 8:19.25

5. Naomi Aquino (L) 8:49.82

100 yard backstroke:

1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:04.94

2. Nina Anderson (M) 1:08.52

3. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:11.23

4. Gigi Garbaccio (S) 1:17.44

5. Ella Luu (S) 1:18.67

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Lexi Coates (L) 1:19.45

2. Ada Hopper (S) 1:21.80

3. Sadie Halset (S) 1:22.55

4. Leyna Ball (M) 1:25.16

5. Ruby Creetin (M) 1:28.66

Top relay race finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Shorecrest (Ella Luu, Avery Leptich, Anna Bendiksen, Lauren Reeves) 2:07.10

2. Shorecrest (Gigi Garbaccio, Ada Hopper, Liza Whoreley, Mia Halset) 2:13.98

3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Lexi Coates, Bella Abrahamyan, Sophia Cordova) 2:14.98

200 yard freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Charlotte Phillips, Ada Hopper, Sadie Halset, Walker Temme) 1:56.21

2. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Bella Abrahamyan, Sophia Cordova, Lexi Coates) 2:03.58

3. Meadowdale (Campbell Gower, Sara Determan, Anna Oberg, Makenna Gross) 2:11.85

400 yard freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Audrina Parsons, Mia Halset, Gigi Garbaccio, Liza Whorley) 4:17.40

2. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Elizabeth Georgen, Leyna Ball, Dylan Buechler-Flack) 4:25.24

3. Shorecrest (Ellery Craig Sundine, Avery Leptich, Anya Scott, Lauren Reeves) 4:44.25

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct.14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

Click to read story

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3-1, 5-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-5-1, 3-7-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Abby Peterson

Shorewood goal:

Makenna Anderson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-2, 6-2-2; Shorewood 3-2-2, 4-4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1-2, 7-1-2; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-10

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 4-3

Singles:

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Kellan Zill (S) 6-0, 7-5

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Oscar Cabe (S) 7-6, 6-2

Luiz Marques Peixoto (S) defeated Kaden Chor (L) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

Tanner Perez (S) defeated Simon Huynh (L) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Max Reep/Grady Lamb (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu

Brandon Tran/Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Brody Siegel/Braden Thompson (S) 6-2, 6-1

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Jaden Fozard/Soren Anderson (S)

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 8