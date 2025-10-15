House of Wisdom founder receives award from The Courage Project

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

House of Wisdom founder Ahmad Hilal Abid on Wednesday was honored by The Courage Project for stepping up to help his community in times of need. He was honored alongside 19 other individuals and organizations nationwide who reflect the best of the American spirit by helping their neighbors and building bridges across communities.

At age 24, Abid transformed his immigrant experience into a movement that empowers youth and families through education, community and compassion. What started with $300 in his father’s Lynnwood garage has grown into The House of Wisdom, a nonprofit which reaches over 200 students annually across four cities and has provided more than 110 volunteer, internship, and partnership opportunities to college students. Through mentorship, tutoring, and community programs, it supports immigrant, refugee and underserved families while fostering belonging, mental health and leadership opportunities for the next generation.

A graduate of Edmonds College, Abid is now attending the University of Washington. Read more in our previous story here.

“As a youth, student and immigrant, I believe courage is not only about speaking out against problems, it is about building solutions,” Abid said in a news release announcing his award. “At The House of Wisdom, that means bridging the gap in education and economic inequity for underserved and immigrant communities, so every young person has the opportunity to thrive. l am deeply grateful to The Courage Project and its partners for this recognition. Their support affirms the power of immigrant-founded organizations like ours to create lasting change through education, mentorship and belonging for every student.”

Launched in May 2025 with an initial $5 million commitment, The Courage Project’s awards are announced throughout the year in alignment with moments of civic reflection—including commemorative dates, cultural observances and milestones that reflect the values at the heart of the project. The awards range from $10,000 to $50,000 and are distributed to organizations and individuals who are exhibiting acts of courage and compassion in their communities by standing up for what they believe in, helping their neighbors, and building bridges across communities.

The Courage Project is a collaborative, nonpartisan initiative supported by partners including CFLeads, the Freedom Together Foundation, The James Irvine Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, the Marguerite Casey Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, Pisces Foundation, the Public Welfare Foundation, The Skillman Foundation, and the Surdna Foundation.

The Courage Project accepts public nominations on a rolling basis. To learn more about The Courage Project and the awardees, or to nominate a courageous individual or organization, visit www.thecourageproject.org.