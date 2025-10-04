Hundreds run and walk for Edmonds Schools Foundation during Monster Mad Dash

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Hundreds of people ran and walked during the 17th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K Saturday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District Monster Mad Dash 5K and Fall Festival at Ballinger Park.

Many donned costumes, such as a Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, Beetlejuice, giant Tic Tacs and giant insects.

This year, 15 organizations sponsored the 16th annual 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to support Foundation for Edmonds School District and the students it serves.