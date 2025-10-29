In Days Gone By: Fred Fourtner — Edmonds schoolboy, entrepreneur, wartime mayor and more. Part 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

When Fred Fourtner passed away on June 13, 1965, he had lived in the Edmonds area for nearly 80 years. What follows is Part 1 of two stories about his life and contributions to the city.

Arriving in Edmonds

Samuel and Ellen Fourtner and their 11-year-old daughter Mary Zetta (Zetta) and 10-year-old son Fredrick (Fred) arrived in Edmonds in 1886. Samuel and Ellen had married in Makanda, Illinois in April 1874. Ellen was 15 and Samuel 23. The family homesteaded in Illinois and Missouri for the next 11 years before heading west to Edmonds. Ellen had given birth to Zetta when she was 16 and Fred before her 18th birthday.

Upon their arrival they homesteaded on property a mile and a half southeast of the downtown area, which at the time was known as the Fourtner’s Homestead Plat. As Samuel often stated, their family arrived eight years before the first shingle mill was built. As a result, clearing land and farming was the primary means of survival.

Author’s note: Despite his farming background Samuel would later serve for several years as a city councilmember. In 1902, he and his son-in-law L.C. Engel built and owned the Keystone Shingle Mill at the foot of George Street (Main Street) and in 1908 he became the president of the Superior Wrench Company, upon its creation.

Fred and Zetta’s early education

The following spring, Fred and Zetta entered the Edmonds school system, enrolling at the new one-room Edmonds Grade School, which had just been built on a knoll north of Main Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. They and 13 other students who varied greatly in age were taught by a single teacher. When they enrolled, Fred and Zetta had more schooling than most of the other students. Zetta had completed the fourth grade and Fred the second grade in Illinois. Only one other student, Flora Deiner, had more schooling, finishing the fifth grade in Portland before her mother and siblings had moved north.

Given that the school year was only three months long in the late 1880s, it took longer for students to complete the required eighth-grade studies to graduate. Unfortunately, there is a lack of school records or newspaper accounts of graduating students in the 1890s.

Historical accounts do relate that Zetta was two years ahead of Fred in school and we know that at age 18 she married L.C. Engel in 1893. It is fair to assume she had finished elementary school and was then married to L.C. Engel, five years her senior. If you would like to learn more about L.C. Engel and his legacy, you can read a two-part article about him here.

Author’s note: Even 15 years later, in 1911, Frances Anderson was almost 21 years old when she graduated from Edmonds High School. This was partly due to a short school year (six months) during her elementary school days.

Fred Fourtner: Early work leads to entrepreneurship.

Author’s notes: After graduating circa 1896, then 20, it is unclear as to what Fred was involved in. It’s fair to assume that Fred continued to work with his father on the family’s farm as well as farming potentially on his own piece of land.

Given that his father and brother-in-law established the Keystone Shingle Mill, it is also reasonable to speculate that Fred was involved in the logging industry, but records are lacking in both areas.

Beginning in 1902, records provide us with information regarding Fred’s life from that point forward.

On May 2, 1902, Fred (28) married Elsie Hathaway (17) at his home in Edmonds. At that time, his occupation was listed as a “teamster.” Eighteen months later, on Nov. 15, 1903, Elsie gave birth to a daughter Ezma Ellen Fourtner at their Edmond’s residence.

Author’s note: The term “teamster” in the early logging industry referred to a person who owned, handled and contracted out horses or oxen to pull the heavy logs out of the forest.

In 1905, possibly in conjunction with his father and brother-in-law’s logging operations Fred and his family moved to Lynden, Washington. Whatever the undertaking entailed, it must have been lucrative monetarily for Fred. After a seven-year absence, Fred returned to Edmonds and began buying and selling businesses and buildings at a rapid pace.

In June 1912, he purchased Bartlett Brothers’ Cigar and Confectionery at the intersection of First (Front) and Main Streets. A month later, as reported by the Edmonds Tribune- Review, Fred sold the business to C.F. Freese.

Tragically Mr. Freese suddenly died two months later. Fred purchased the business and building back from Mr. Freese’s widow and children. Fred reopened the business under his name, advertising the availability of both tobacco products and those of a confectionary.

In August 1913, Fred sold his pool tables and other equipment from the cigar and confectionery store, converting the building into an eatery.

Author’s note: C. Zimmerman was operating another pool room and card room in a saloon on Front Street at the time of the sale. C. Zimmerman would later become Edmonds’ marshal and later the city’s street superintendent.

Fred’s building was converted into the Edmonds Café. It opened circa October 1913. Fred and his wife ran the business until 1915 with the help of Elsie Perry, who was the primary cook. From 1915 until 1928 Fred leased the eatery to different café operators. The eatery’s location was only two blocks from the Edmonds wharf, and it was popular with steamboat travelers and the shingle mill workers/loggers.

In 1928 he sold the building to C. J. Hillebrandt, who opened a paint and wallpaper business in the building. You can read about this building’s entire history here.

Shortly after opening the Edmonds Café, Fred made another major purchase in 1913. He bought the Lemley Building and all the stock of the Mothershead and Lemley hardware store. He sold the stock the same week to Edmonds Hardware, stating he wanted to complete the renovations of his new building and convert it into a theater, competing with the International Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) movie house.

Fourtner named the new facility the Union Theater, but motion pictures were not available in the space on a regular basis. Under his management, a small number of films were shown, but the major entertainment in Fourtner’s “Playhouse” were touring vaudeville acts, which provided alternative entertainment to Edmonds residents.

Nearly three years after stating that he was going to open a movie theater, Fourtner began showing movies on a regular basis in late summer 1916. He subsequently sold the theater to J.N. Otto in April 1917.

Author’s note: The Union theater was sold on multiple occasions over the next four years. In 1921, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Berry purchased the theater. Wanting a larger venue, they moved across the street after building a new “art deco” theater. The Berrys named the new venue the Princess Theater. Two weeks after their departure, the Edmonds Electric Bakery opened in the vacant space. Since that time, over a century ago, there has always been a theater and a bakery across the street from each other in downtown Edmonds.

1916-1923: Expanding into other businesses and politics

In 1916, Fourtner for the first time entered politics, being elected for a two-year term as city councilman. During the same period, he invested in and operated a freight company, focusing on hauling heavy pipe and road building materials, as major roads were being built in town and around the area.

In 1918, Fourtner decided to also get into the dry goods business, leasing space in his brother-in-law’s (L.C. Engel) two-story wooden building on the corner of 5th and Main Street.

Over the next four years Fourtner’s dry goods business continued to expand. In 1923, Fourtner bought the entire building from his brother-in-law so he could expand further. But a year later, Fourtner had bigger plans for his building and the building’s site.

1924-1925: Moving the L.C. Engel building and a new fireproof building

In August 1924 Fred Fourtner informed the City of Edmonds he wanted to pick up his two-story wooden building and move it south on 5th Avenue, so that it would sit just north of the alley. He also wanted to rotate the building so that it would face west onto 5th Avenue.

At the same time a request was made for a permit that would allow Fourtner to build a new larger brick fireproof building on the corner. The permit was granted and announcements regarding the movement and future construction appeared in the Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, 1924 issues of the Edmonds Tribune-Review.

Author’s note: The original building that was relocated on 5th Avenue South is now the home of the Edmonds Bookshop.

Over the next six months, the new fireproof building was constructed, and sidewalks were put in place.

In February 1925, the above article appeared in the Edmonds Tribune-Review outlining the progress on the building and who the tenants would be. It is interesting to note that with the construction of the building, Fred Fourtner sold his dry goods business to C.Q. Durbin, who was going to be one of the primary tenants in the new building. The “Stop and Shop” cash-and-carry grocery was also a large tenant in the building. In addition, Fourtner announced that he and his family were taking up residency on the second floor.

At this point, Fourtner’s business interests were primarily that of a landlord. However, he had become more interested in the city’s civic affairs after working as a councilman and advising many of their committees on city streets, sewers and water needs.

End of Part I. Full credits will be provided at the end of part II.