In Days Gone By: Fred Fourtner — Edmonds schoolboy, entrepreneur, wartime mayor and more. Part 2

When Fred Fourtner passed away on June 13, 1965, he had lived in the Edmonds area for nearly 80 years. What follows is Part 2 of two stories about his life and contributions to the city. You can read Part 1 here.

Edmonds’ 24th mayor (1927-1933)

In 1926, Fred Fourtner decided to run for mayor and won by a large margin, replacing Edmonds’ first female mayor, Alice Kerr.

Author’s note: Fourtner was subsequently reelected for two more two-year terms as Edmonds mayor in 1928 and 1930, running basically unopposed.

During the first part of his six-year tenure as mayor, Fourtner oversaw the expanding of the City’s outer limits as well as the paving of numerous important streets including Dayton Street from 5th to 7th Avenues South.

He also was instrumental in the City having its own water system rather than relying on water being supplied by the Yost family’s Edmonds Spring Water Company, which had been the case in the past. Edmonds’ transition to owning its own water system faced multiple logistical and legal challenges during the two-year project, but on March 1, 1930, Edmonds was in the water business. Initial charges were $2 a month per customer.

Fourtner during his tenure was also criticized on several occasions by letters to the editor of the Edmonds Tribune-Review for not taking stronger action against illegal activities at pool halls and saloons within the city. Although undaunted by the criticism, Mayor Fourtner did introduce stronger requirements for new entertainment businesses. He was also instrumental in establishing operating hours for dance halls and other businesses that were attracting “questionable” visitors to Edmonds during the early years of the Great Depression, while balancing the revenue needs of the rapidly growing city.

During his second term, in June 1928, Fourtner received notoriety when he met and walked along the Edmonds railroad tracks to the ferry dock with the mayor of New York, James Walker. Walker was traveling to Victoria, B.C. and stopped at the Edmonds train station for a short respite. The two were followed by a small crowd of the town’s most prominent citizens, who relished the fact that the mayor of the largest city in the Western Hemisphere had stopped in Edmonds and was conversing with their mayor.

One of the more unusual challenges that Fourtner faced during his third term was the outbreak of a rabies epidemic. The situation became so serious that all dogs had to be kept confined for a period that lasted more than three months.

It is interesting to also note that Fourtner reportedly would fall asleep during City Council meetings if the subject matter at hand did not interest him. But reportedly, when interested, he was totally engaged and proved to be a very successful hands-on leader.

Author’s note: June Sorenson Crump, who was born in Edmonds in 1925, recalls “Fourtner always had a cigar in the corner of his mouth.” You can read about June’s remembrances of growing up in Edmonds here.

In 1932, after serving three terms as mayor, 56-year-old Fourtner announced that he was not going to seek a fourth term and was going to tend to other business interests.

Edmonds business and civic involvement 1933-1937

George Q. Durbin was elected mayor and later reelected. During his two, two-year terms, Durbin and the City faced multiple issues concerning the financial effects of the Great Depression. Edmonds did receive minimal WPA monies to upgrade streets, but slowing business and unemployment issues continued.

Author’s note: The WPA (Works Progress Administration), later known as the Work Projects Administration, was a massive New Deal agency created by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935 to alleviate the Great Depression by employing millions of jobless Americans on public works and arts projects. It provided jobs in infrastructure like roads and buildings, and Fourtner initially advised the City on how to secure funds for these projects.

With the end of prohibition in December 1933, the city also struggled with implementing business licenses and taxation on selling beer, wine and strong beverages within the city’s limits. With access to intoxicating beverages, issues regarding public drunkenness arose. Public drunkenness rose to a point where Mayor Durbin threatened to cancel liquor sales licenses if establishments didn’t control the amount of alcohol they were serving customers.

Given the financial conditions during the Great Depression, the newly established Edmonds Water District also ran into financial difficulties when homeowners could not afford to pay their water bills and the City’s water supply proved inadequate. An agreement was made between the City and the Yost family to tap into their idle well to supplement the city’s supply.

Fourtner in the same timeframe had primarily been making improvements to his two-story brick building on the corner of 5th and Main and ensuring that the building’s occupancy remained at 100% during the Depression.

However, realizing the difficulties that the City faced, Fourtner had also assumed a fiscal advisory role, working closely with the City Council.

Edmonds’ 26th mayor (1937-1940)

With the urging of the city’s business leaders Fourtner again ran for mayor at the end of 1936 and was elected by a large margin.

Author’s note: Fourtner served as mayor for the next 12 years, in most cases running unopposed.

In the first four years of Fourtner’s second term as mayor, he worked diligently to secure WPA funds for numerous projects in and around the city. They included the widening of Main Street by 10 feet, the paving of numerous roads, and the development of a new water main system running north of the city.

Fourtner’s mayorship continues (1940-1946)

In 1940, Fourtner was successful in receiving additional funds from the WPA for the implementation of a main trunk sewer system and laterals running north and south of the city. This multiple-year project greatly enhanced employment opportunities for Edmonds’ workforce.

The orderly affairs of the City’s operations, however, were interrupted by the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the entrance of the United States into World War II.

In the aftermath of the surprise attack and the declaration of war, Fourtner — with a small group of local government officials and citizens — went quickly to work. Fourtner led the efforts in the formation of various rationing programs and war support efforts. He headed the local Board of Defense and The Edmonds Company of the Washington State Guard.

In the following years working with Edmonds City Clerk, George Leyda, Fourtner organized collection campaigns for scrap metal, tires and other items needed for the war effort. He also was instrumental in promoting war bond purchases while supporting local citizens.

Author’s note: For further information regarding Edmonds reactions to entering World War II, see this article.

When the Japanese surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II, Fourtner had successfully guided Edmonds through the later years of the Great Depression and the war.

Many gave him credit for always staying calm and helping the city stay focused during those turbulent years.

Prosperity 1945-1949.

With the war’s end, a new period of accelerated growth and prosperity emerged. The population of Edmonds had hovered around 1,200 people for nearly four decades. By 1949, the population exceeded 2,000, an increase of nearly 60% from 1940.

Under Fourtner’s leadership, multiple municipal projects were undertaken with the aid of State funds. Streets in the north including 1st, 2nd, 5th, Bell, Edmonds and Sprague were blacktopped for the first time, and sewers and water pipelines were extended north and south. Street lighting was greatly improved, and extensive work began to improve the city’s parks.

During this period, Fourtner was also busy attending to his own business interests. In March 1946 he sold the Fourtner Building, his two-story brick building on the southeast corner of 5th and Main, to Dewey Leyda. The Fourtner building was subsequently renamed the Leyda building.

Two years later, in February 1948, Fourtner purchased the 80-foot-by-120-foot Mothershead building, which was located on the northwest corner of 5th and Main, kitty-corner from his original building.

Despite Fourtner’s statement that he had no immediate plans for changes in the property, a month later he built a new store on the northeast side of the old building for Durbin’s Apparel, which had been asked to vacate their long-time location.

Author’s note: Durbin’s location is the site where the Rusty Pelican Cafe now resides. You can see the front porch of a house just beyond the store to the north.

Retirement from politics but still busy and influential

In September 1948, Fourtner at 73 years of age announced he was no longer going to run for mayor. He had served a total of 18 years as mayor through both good and difficult times. With the announcement, Fourtner stated he wanted to pursue his business interests and spend more time with his wife.

Six years later, in late 1954, Fourtner realized that the building that he had purchased from Mrs. Mothershead needed to be replaced. After receiving the necessary permits, Fourtner began the demolition of the historic building. On March 3, 1955, the Edmonds Tribune- Review announced that the Edmonds Historic Downtown Landmark was being replaced.

The article read:

“Sledgehammers and crow bars last week began biting off a chunk of Edmonds history in preparation for the planting the start of a new era.

“The ancient building on the northwest corner of Fifth and Main reached the end of an era Friday when workmen started ripping into the structure to make room for a modern new building that will extend from Fifth Ave to the Princess Theater building, and from Main to Durbin’s. It will join right in with Durbin’s and carry out the same architectural theme.

Owner Fred Fourtner expects construction to be completed about July 1.

“While the major face-lifting is being made Bienz Confectionery and Wilson’s lunch will close shop. Hubbard Realty has moved temporarily to the former Ewing Electric site at 317 Main Street. Edmonds Diesel Delivery will be located on Fifth Avenue just south of the Richfield Station across the street from Edmonds Motors.

“All the tenants except Edmonds Diesel Delivery will be back in the new building this summer. Louis May said his oil business then will move to the location now occupied by McGuiness Pharmacy. The pharmacy will move to the corner spot in the new building.

The large undertaking renews a cycle that began back in 1904 when the present building joined the Edmonds business district. The others between it and the theater were built soon after.

“Hubbard Realty and Bienz Confectionary were the oldest tenants, both landing there nearly 27 years ago. Before Ernie Hubbard opened his office on the corner, Catherine Knowlton operated a real estate business there.”

The construction of the new building was the last major building project that Fourtner undertook.

During the following years, Fourtner was seen around city hall and in the downtown area, often wearing well-worn work clothes.

In 1963, Fourtner’s health started to fail, being diagnosed with congenital heart problems. During his last year, he resided at the Lynnwood Rest Home, where he was visited regularly by his wife of 63 years.

Fourtner died on June 13, 1965 at 88 years of age.

In reflection

Fred Fourtner was one of the first students to attend classes in the Edmonds School District. He was an extremely successful businessman owning and operating a cigar/confectionery store, an eatery, a playhouse, a trucking company, and a dry goods store.

He was also a successful investor and builder. In 2025, the two-story brick building he built 101 years ago still stands on the southeast corner of Fifth and Main. Its current tenants include Starbucks, Crow and Cole Gallery:

Kitty-corner to the building Fourtner built in 1955 is now the home of Santa Fe Mexican Grill, and Thai Cottage on Main Street and Edward Jones Investments on the west side of 5th Avenue North. Note the building abuts the Rusty Pelican Café to the north on 5th Ave North; both have the same architectural design.

Besides his business acumen, Fourtner was a skilled politician and hands-on leader. He helped guide the city through both the Great Depression and World War II. Fourtner was also the longest-serving mayor in Edmonds history and a city councilman for eight years.

Some historians have surmised that Fourtner, more than any other individual, has had the longest lasting effect on Edmonds’ success.

Fred Fourtner is buried in the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery along with members of the Fourtner and L.C. Engel families.

Thanks to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Edmonds Cemetery Board and Sno-Isle Genealogical Society for their assistance in researching this article.