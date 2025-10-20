It’s committee meetings for Edmonds City Council Oct. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Tuesday, Oct. 21 is committee meeting day for the Edmonds City Council, with the agendas for both remote meetings as follows:

Council Committee B, 3 p.m.

1. Social Worker Grant

2. Presentation to award a construction contract for the 2025 Cured In Place Pipe Rehabilitation Project

3. Presentation of Amendment to Professional Services Agreement for design services with for Edmonds Marsh Water Quality Improvements

Committee of Whole, 6 p.m.

1. Progress on 2025 City code updates

2. Lien placement on Civic Park Property for Boys & Girls Club new facility

3. Council Rules of Procedure amendments

4. Revisions to City of Edmonds financial policy and applying these revisions to the 2025-26 mid-biennium budet modification.

Council committee meetings are held remotely and are work sessions for the Council and City staff. You can join this meeting virtually via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices can view them via a monitor provided at the City Council Conference Room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.