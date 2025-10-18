Keep Edmonds Affordable campaign conducting town hall Oct. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Keep Edmonds Affordable campaign, which is opposing the City of Edmonds $14.5 million property tax levy, is having a town hall for Edmonds voters from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Edmonds Library large meeting room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

According to a campaign announcement, the presentation by former Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis and retired Boeing executive Jim Ogonowski will explain municipal budgeting and where the City of Edmonds keeps its money.

This is a hybrid meeting in the Edmonds Public Library large meeting room and also uses the Google Meeting platform. You may attend virtually or in person. (A Google account is not required — click here to access. )