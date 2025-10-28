Know before you go: 2025 Edmonds Halloween Trick or Treat Night

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

2025 Edmonds Halloween Trick or Treat Night

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 | 5-7 p.m. | Downtown Edmonds

This Chamber of Commerce event is free for the public to attend.

Event Schedule

3 p.m. Streets Close (see map) All cars parked in the Trick and Trick Zone will be towed.

5 p.m. Event Starts, Costume Contest registration opens

6 p.m. Live Costume Contest officially starts

7 p.m. Event Ends

8 p.m. Streets Open

A production of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Presented by: RBC Wealth Management Olympic View Group and Windemere

Join the thousands of folks who gather in downtown Edmonds on Halloween night for a fun, safe trick-or-treating experience. Show off your costumes or grab a seat at one of the many incredible food or beverage establishments along the route and enjoy the show.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce offers “huge” thanks to the participating businesses who purchase thousands of pounds of candy and goodies, staff extra hours and make this night special for the community. “Don’t forget to visit businesses at the end of each road,” the chamber reminds. Highlights include Beauty and the Barber at 128 4th Ave. S. Columbia Bank at 437 5th Ave. S. and Coldwell Banker Bain’s new location at 512 Bell St.

Live Costume Contest At A New Main Street Commons Location

Sponsored by Windermere Edmonds and RBC Wealth Management Olympic View Group

This year, the costume contest is live with a panel of judges looking for the best costume of the night. Enter the contest for free by registering at the event and getting your picture taken at the Main Street Commons Courtyard located at 6th and Main. Winners of gift cards to local businesses will be announced after the event. Photos taken by James Ritzman of Ritzman Arts LLC.

Costume contest categories and judging times:

Youth (ages 0-17 years old) 6-6:15 p.m.

Adult (18+) 6:15-6:30 p.m.

Family, Couples or Groups of 2 plus 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pets 6:45-7 p.m.

Music At The Fountain

Kevin MacCulley provides DJ services during the event at the Fountain

Event sponsors

Title Sponsor: RBC Wealth Management Olympic View Group, Windermere Edmonds, Main Street Commons, Thrive Kids Dentistry, Open Door Baptist Church, Community Transit, Hazel Miller Foundation, The Plumbing Physician, Hubbard Family Foundation, The Trike Stop, The Branding Iron, The Edmonds Yacht Club and Action Jackson Plumbing.

Other Halloween activities around town:

Edmonds Historical Museum’s “Halloween at the Museum,” a Haunted Museum, kids craft and more. Check out the website for more information.

Deadmonds – ALIVE the Edmonds Trick or Treat After Party with Who’s Your Daddy from 7-10 p.m. at the Edmonds Opera House. Get your tickets here.

Support your local restaurants and shops after the event and keep an eye out for any Halloween specials.