Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dear Neighbors,

I’m writing to express my enthusiastic support for Alex Newman in his campaign for Edmonds Council. At a time when solid leadership and evidence-based solutions are more critical than ever, Alex will bring his public policy experience to stands out as a rare leader who combines progressive values with a deep, practical understanding of policy.

With a strong track record of leadership at the American Red Cross, smart, equitable, and community-based policies, Alex doesn’t just talk about implementing policies — he knows how to craft policies with an eye to implementation. This is a skill that is badly needed on Council. Whether it’s climate justice, affordable housing, or emergency response, his non profit, public sector experience will be grounded in real data and with real-world experience.

Alex listens, leads with integrity and is committed to a future that works for everyone — not just for the privileged few or for small community sectors. I believe he is exactly who we need right now, with the policy evaluation and talents in crafting policies which don’t create challenges for rolling those policies out.

Please join me, and many others in supporting Alex Newman and helping bring thoughtful, leadership to Edmonds, he is who I want to work with on Council.

Sincerely,

Susan Paine

Edmonds