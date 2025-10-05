Letter to the editor: Chelsea Rudd for Edmonds Port Commissioner District 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Chelsea Rudd’s ideas for maximizing opportunities for the Edmonds Port now, while

preparing fiscally and environmentally for the future, and her impressive portfolio of

business and professional acumen, are why we wholeheartedly support her candidacy

for Edmonds Port Commissioner in District 1.

Her idea to build on the Port’s economic success as a recreational harbor by

encouraging new organizations to occupy Harbor Square that are involved in scientific

research, fisheries and ecotourism, is insightful. Increasing the Port’s infrastructure to

accommodate more electric vessels is environmentally sound.

For the past seven years, Chelsea has served as chief financial officer to a

multimillion-dollar nonprofit, and prior to that provided accounting services for the

federal government as a CPA. Chelsea understands finance, long term planning, grant

administration and grant accounting, and how to pencil out an opportunity.

In our interactions with her, we have found Chelsea’s knowledge of the Port and grasp

of the issues to be impressive. She is also approachable, open to hearing innovative

ideas and provides thoughtful responses.

These qualities and accomplishments have also led to an impressive list of

endorsements for Chelsea, among them Angela Harris (former Port of Edmonds

executive director), Rick Steves, Washington State Sen. Marko Liias, Washington State

Rep. Strom Peterson, the Sierra Club and Washington Conservation Action.

Chelsea Rudd is a new leader who can help the Port of Edmonds move in the best

direction for all of us.

Jane O’Dell and Georgina Armstrong

Edmonds