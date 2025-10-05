Letter to the editor: Chelsea Rudd for Edmonds Port Commissioner District 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
Chelsea Rudd’s ideas for maximizing opportunities for the Edmonds Port now, while
preparing fiscally and environmentally for the future, and her impressive portfolio of
business and professional acumen, are why we wholeheartedly support her candidacy
for Edmonds Port Commissioner in District 1.
Her idea to build on the Port’s economic success as a recreational harbor by
encouraging new organizations to occupy Harbor Square that are involved in scientific
research, fisheries and ecotourism, is insightful. Increasing the Port’s infrastructure to
accommodate more electric vessels is environmentally sound.
For the past seven years, Chelsea has served as chief financial officer to a
multimillion-dollar nonprofit, and prior to that provided accounting services for the
federal government as a CPA. Chelsea understands finance, long term planning, grant
administration and grant accounting, and how to pencil out an opportunity.
In our interactions with her, we have found Chelsea’s knowledge of the Port and grasp
of the issues to be impressive. She is also approachable, open to hearing innovative
ideas and provides thoughtful responses.
These qualities and accomplishments have also led to an impressive list of
endorsements for Chelsea, among them Angela Harris (former Port of Edmonds
executive director), Rick Steves, Washington State Sen. Marko Liias, Washington State
Rep. Strom Peterson, the Sierra Club and Washington Conservation Action.
Chelsea Rudd is a new leader who can help the Port of Edmonds move in the best
direction for all of us.
Jane O’Dell and Georgina Armstrong
Edmonds
Agree! Chelsea’s thoughtful, experienced, and exactly what Edmonds needs.
I have known Chelsea for the past 4 years. Her ability to really listen to what someone is saying is incredible. She REALLY cares about her community at a micro and macro level. She has always and will always carry social justice, environmental stewardship, and community with her in each of her decisions.
It’s no secret that I’m voting for Chelsea Rudd, and this article illustrates many of the reasons why. My admiration for her has grown from the many hours spent together over the years – where she has rallied community to come together and solve problems that the rest of us are left wringing our hands about.
The best thing about Chelsea is that she doesn’t have a personal agenda. Politics isn’t her whole personality, so she is focused on doing what’s best for the community and not on advancing her political career. What you see is truly what you get!
Chelsea’s vision for balancing growth, sustainability, and community benefit is exactly what Edmonds needs right now. Thoughtful, capable leadership. I know her as a valuable asset to our community and know Edmonds will benefit greatly from her leadership and intelligence.
Edmonds is fortunate to have such a highly qualified person willing to serve our community.
Chelsea is diligent, fiscally savvy and truly cares about what is best for the city of Edmonds and the port. Her experience as a CPA only adds to her wealth of knowledge and the critical thinking skills that she will bring to this role. Edmonds would be grateful to have her as our port commissioner.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.