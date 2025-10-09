Letter to the editor: Chris Eck is the kind of leader Edmonds needs

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

My name is Kelsey Foster. I am a former City of Edmonds employee and a long-time resident. After 4.5 years on staff, I’ve seen firsthand the important role our City Council plays and I want to share why I’m supporting Chris Eck for Edmonds City Council.



During my time with the City, I witnessed the difference it makes when a councilmember truly takes the time to understand the work city staff does to keep Edmonds running. Because the decisions made by council directly affect that day-to-day work. And the way council treats both staff and each other matters.

Chris Eck shows up prepared, reads those massive weekly agenda packets, and asks thoughtful questions to understand the big picture and the fine details before casting her vote. And when there’s discussion, or even at times disagreement, Chris treats everyone — staff, fellow councilmembers, and residents — with respect and compassion.

Chris listens. She learns. She looks for solutions without casting blame. And she leads with integrity. That’s the kind of leadership Edmonds requires as we navigate difficult times and why I’m proudly voting for Chris Eck for Edmonds City Council Position 1.

Kelsey Foster

Edmonds