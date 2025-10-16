Letter to the editor: Edmonds is everyone’s hometown — your vote will keep it that way

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

The Keep Edmonds Affordable campaign was founded to protect the many (one is too many when they are family) Edmonds residents who may be forced to leave their home due to increased property taxes.

Theresa Hollis is the volunteer lead for the Senior Tax Exemption Program and meets seniors who will not qualify and will be seriously impacted. I am a volunteer member of the Edmonds Citizens Planning Board. We also love Edmonds/staff/police and we are not anti-tax. Our only goal is to help citizens and require proper stewardship of taxpayer money.

Many have endorsed the opposition’s campaign. Although we support and have voted in favor of many of their positions, we differ on this issue and feel obligated to protect Edmonds citizens who are most vulnerable.

Based on our volunteers’ combing through extensive data, we determined that city revenue exceeded inflation since 2003. Of our citizens, 75% earn less than the average income and will be disproportionately impacted. If passed, Edmonds will be the most expensive city in the area. The administration’s selected Blue Ribbon Panel stated that the city overspent (spending>revenue), budget increased without offsetting resources (mismanagement) and the transparency system was not implemented.

The city is retaining $6 million of taxpayer dollars annually from Fire/EMS. Fire/EMS owes our citizens approximately $15 million in emergency transport fees. Bonds may be passed for FAC and Yost Pool and REETS/grants/utility funds are programmed for the capital plans.

Vote “NO” to Keep Edmonds Affordable

Jon Milkey

Keep Edmonds Affordable Treasurer

Edmonds resident