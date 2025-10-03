Letter to the editor: Edmonds through the eyes of visitors

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

There is nothing like a visit from out-of-town guests to boost one’s appreciation for Edmonds!

Our friends live in a lovely suburb north of Chicago. They said our farmer’s market puts theirs to shame (good job Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society volunteers!).

They were also blown away by the fact that we had no trash — anywhere: not in alleys, not in parks; not on the streets or sidewalks. There is a lot of credit to go around for this. Thank you to our parks maintenance workers, to the street sweepers in public works, and to Joe and Nancy Scordino, Brian Albright and the many other residents who pick up after themselves and others while they are out on walks.

Together, we create a city unlike any other.

Vivian Olson

Edmonds