Letter to the editor: Erika Barnett has qualities we need for City Council

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Now, perhaps more than at any other time, it is crucial we seat a city council that is fiscally responsible and strives for a sustainable future while preserving what makes Edmonds special.

I am voting for Erika Barnett for City Council Position #3 and here is why:

Genuine Devotion to Edmonds: Erika cares more about doing an excellent job on Edmonds City Council than using a council seat as a step to build a political career elsewhere. She has raised her family here and been a volunteer and business owner for many years.

Ability to Prioritize and Solve Issues Important to Edmonds: Erika cares about issues that are important to us all: public safety, livability, the character of our neighborhoods, a balanced budget. Most importantly, she will work to balance the budget by slashing inefficiencies in government spending and not by slashing services and amenities. She will work to understand where money goes and importantly what we are getting for it.

Business and Management Expertise: Erika has led strategic planning and operations for organizations like Microsoft where she helped large, cross-functional teams streamline budgets, reduce waste and improve performance. She has also been on the frontline of running a small business in Edmonds.

Ability to Collaborate and Problem-Solve: Her leadership style is collaborative, practical, grounded in results. As she has stated, “I know how to cut through noise, prioritize what matters and keep people moving forward – even when conditions are tough.” This is exactly what is needed now on Council.

Lynne Chelius

Edmonds