Letter to the editor: Is this levy lift the tipping point?

Editor:

Recently, the City’s Finance Director reported that sales tax revenues are falling short of overly optimistic budget projections. Whether that’s due to inflation or broader economic conditions is up for debate.

What isn’t up for debate is a basic rule of economics called the Laffer Effect. At a certain point, when government takes too much of a community’s disposable income through taxes, overall revenues don’t rise — they fall. Residents have less to spend, local commerce contracts, and the City’s own tax collections decline in tandem.

We’ve already seen a significant hit with the RFA levy passed earlier this year. If the proposed levy lift on the November ballot also passes, many Edmonds families will lose an additional $2,000 of disposable income. For some, that will mean cutting back sharply on local spending. For others, it could mean being forced to move out of Edmonds entirely.

A local economy can’t remain vibrant if households are stripped of that much buying power. The math is simple: less disposable income means less commerce — and ultimately, less revenue for the City itself.

So maybe the question isn’t if this levy is the tipping point. The real question is: Can Edmonds afford the consequences?

Lee Reeves

Edmonds