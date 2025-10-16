Letter to the editor: Judge Tam Bui cares about mental health

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I urge you to vote for Judge Tam Bui for the Court of Appeals by Nov. 4.

I have a family member who struggles with mental illness. Mental Health Court has made a huge impact in our lives.

Judge Bui led the effort to establish Snohomish County’s first Mental Health Court in 2012 — a program that brings together judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, and mental-health professionals to address the root causes of crime for people living with serious mental illness.

Mental Health Court is built on accountability and compassion. Participants undergo evaluation, treatment, and regular court monitoring. When people get the help they need, they are far less likely to reoffend — meaning fewer repeat crimes and safer communities for all of us.

Judge Bui understands that many families have a loved one struggling with mental illness who ends up in crisis. Traditional jail settings rarely make those situations better. Nearly half of those behind bars have a mental health condition, yet few receive treatment. Judge Bui believes that connecting people to care, when appropriate, is both smart justice and good public policy.

Her leadership and common-sense approach have improved outcomes for individuals, reduced costs for taxpayers, and made Snohomish County a model for others across Washington.

Judge Tam Bui has earned our trust—and our vote.



Charles Primm

Edmonds