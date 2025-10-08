Letter to the editor: Long on stats, short on facts

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

While in no way suggesting that Diane Buckshnis was telling lies at Monday night’s Edmonds Civic Roundtable event, her handout and responses were long on statistics and short on facts.

Despite the excellent reporting where CM Chen walked back his unfortunate “we have the money” comments, Ms. Buckshnis continued to make the argument that the city has money to cover its needs, even while acknowledging that no more than a one-time transfer of perhaps $1.5 million is available rather than the claimed $6.6 million and without acknowledging that the so-called alternative plan also relies on $5M in non-tax revenue and a $6 million levy lift.

Ms. Buckshnis also claimed that property taxes make up only 12% of city revenue and that overall city revenue has outpaced CPI. But these statistics consider all city revenue including utility funds and other revenues that are legally separate from the general fund, which is where the problem lies. The fact is that property taxes make up 26% of the city’s operating budget in the general fund and these revenues have failed to keep up with inflation.

Finally, Ms. Buckshnis stated repeatedly that only 894 people qualified for the available property tax exemptions and noted that this was only 1% of the city population. Not only is that incorrect but this number represents almost 5% of all Edmonds households and the more appropriate statistic would be what percentage of households in eligible categories (seniors, disability etc.) qualify, which is sure to be much higher.

Niall McShane

Edmonds