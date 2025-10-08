Letter to the editor: Police donation to the Prop 1 campaign

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

In December, 2024 Edmonds Police Officers Association President Will Morris said the following:

“We don’t feel great about our department’s spending and we want to be the ones to step up and say, ‘We should cut more.’

“We don’t feel like we’ve done enough,” Morris said …..

On several occasions former Police Chief Bennett and Edmonds Police Department officers stated how much they loved serving our Edmonds community. I’m certain this was/is the case. Why wouldn’t they when Chief Bennett was earning $296,000, not including benefits, when she resigned, and in 2025 an Edmonds officer’s income has increased by approximately 47%.

Fast forward to today. The police officers union has donated $10,000 to the Vote Yes! Campaign. It is well known that the folks that will be hit the hardest are our senior citizens, those on fixed incomes, young families and those with mortgages to pay. Many may lose their homes. The lines at our local Food Bank are growing. But the union knows all this and still they have chosen to support the YES! Campaign for a $14.5 million levy on top of the RFA new tax.

Enough! Edmonds has stood by our EPD. But there are alternatives to providing safety to our community. We can contract outside for these services and save 40%.

Vote no on Prop 1!

Theresa Hutchinson

Edmonds