Letter to the editor: Seniors also stand for Prop. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

We are two seniors — retired librarians and 40-year residents of Edmonds -– and we strongly support Prop. 1.

We must face the most obvious and irrefutable fact in the levy debate: Since passage of Initiative 747 in 2001, the cost of living has significantly outpaced revenue from property tax, which funds the city budget.

The result of this long-standing revenue limit is a financial gap which has widened over time. This is not a city expenditure problem. It is a state-wide dilemma. Other cities have either passed levies or are planning to ask voters to override the 1% limit. Costs for insurance, materials, legal, and vital services have greatly increased beyond this 1% cap.

Current City leadership has inherited the task of boldly addressing the flashing neon on the wall – a warning that has faced us for years. The budget has been reduced by $8 million. Cuts will be even deeper next year if Prop. 1 fails: cuts in police, parks, cultural programs, economic development, public works, facilities, permits and tourism.

There is no free lunch. If we want to live in a community that values public safety, recreational opportunities, cultural amenities, and critical services, we must recognize the need to support this measure. It would be folly to further debate, delay and defer.

Prop. 1 is an investment in the people, services, and amenities that benefit everyone in our community. Vote yes for Prop. 1.

Visit Yesforedmonds.org

Jeanne Thorsen and Tom Mayer