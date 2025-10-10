Letter to the editor: Supporting Glenda Krull for Edmonds City Council Position 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

As Edmonds faces another round of budget challenges, we need leaders who know how to manage money wisely and not just talk about it. That is just one reason why we are voting for Glenda.

Glenda has been self-employed as a real estate professional for 30 years. She built her business with hard work, integrity, smarts and by truly caring about the people she serves. These are the ethics and characteristics our city needs.

Glenda’s knowledge of Edmonds real estate brings understanding of the unique needs of each neighborhood. She has lived and worked in Edmonds for 25 years giving her first hand knowledge of the entire city. She will ensure residents and businesses have a voice again. She will make decisions based on what is important to ALL neighborhoods. She will ask tough questions, collaborate, read the fine print, demand transparency and make sure spending decisions reflect real priorities and needs not wants.

Glenda is deeply involved in our community. She currently serves as chair of the Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors events like the July 4th Parade, the Christmas Tree Lighting and others. These events make our City “An Edmonds Kind of Day.” She doesn’t just talk about engagement, she lives it every day.

We are voting for Glenda Krull because of her business skills and genuine care for Edmonds.

Dick and Julie Johnson

Edmonds