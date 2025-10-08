Letter to the editor: Supporting Janelle Cass for Edmonds Port Commission

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I wanted to share with you some things about Janelle Cass that may not have already been written about, and why I think she is the best candidate for Port of Edmonds Commissioner Position 1.

I am a recently retired employee with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) (37+ years) and am very familiar with the FAA’s Greener Skies Initiative, of which Janelle was an integral member on the FAA’s team. The purpose of the initiative was to maximize advantages with modern navigation technology while reducing aircraft fuel burn rates and emissions, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions and noise pollution in the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Island territories.

The success of this initiative was largely due to the collaborative nature of the participants (each with their own special interests), and the knowledge and expertise of the specialists involved. Janelle’s background and expertise in environmental engineering, along with her spirit of cooperation and pragmatic approach to problem solving contributed greatly to it’s success.

The other thing I would like you to know about Janelle is how deeply connected to Edmonds she is. In addition to raising her family here, she is a former local business owner, a current tenant of the Port and enjoys sailing on the same boat that has been in her family for decades.

It is not often we get a candidate with Janelle’s background and experience, and that is why I am encouraging you to vote for Janelle Cass for Port of Edmonds Commissioner Position 1!

Paul Webster

Edmonds