Letter to the editor: Voting no on Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
I put off writing earlier as I have been waiting for the Snohomish County Voters Pamphlet. It has now arrived and I have had the opportunity to read the exact wording of what the City is proposing in Proposition 1 on the upcoming ballet. If approved by the voters, Prop. 1 authorizes the City to levy and collect $14.5 million dollars in new property taxes with inflation adjustments each year, for the next six years.
Anticipating a 2.5% rate of inflation, the accumulated amount of new property taxes will be $92.6 million. 92.6 Million Dollars !! While I do acknowledge that the City definitely has some significant financial struggles, I am very reluctant to agree to such a dramatic volume of dollars especially when there has been no clear explanation or justification as to where these dollars will be spent. And I am equally concerned regarding what will occur in 2031 when this faucet will be turned off.
Will city government have adopted some level of discipline and establish budgets priorities that separate what we need, from what might be nice? Or will they consider this new windfall of funds much like they did with the $6.5 million dollars in ARPA funds which we received from the Federal Government? I am very skeptical and I strongly encourage my fellow residents to join me in voting NO on Prop. 1.
Kevin Fagerstrom
Edmonds
The city got a raise by relieving itself of fire service, what 6-9 million certainly that should be enough to right the ship? But no, we have wants as government that need to be paid for. This ask is just so unrealistic it is way beyond reasonable. Vote no bring sanity back to our local government.
Kevin,
There’s another way to look at these numbers that may be more relevant for residents thinking about the precise impact to their pocketbook. For the typical homeowner in Edmonds, the proposed levy would mean an increase of about $65/month, or just $2.14 per day — based on the median home value. That amounts to less than 1% of the median household income in Edmonds. It’s a modest investment when weighed against the essential services it helps protect.
Regarding your concern that there’s been “no clear explanation or justification” for how the funds will be used, I’d respectfully disagree.
In June, the City Council passed a resolution stating exactly what staffing and services would be cut if the levy fails. Those cuts can be viewed here for your reference:
https://cdnsm5-hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_16494932/File/Government/Departments/Community%20Services/Economic%20Development/Resolution%201570.pdf
And recently, the City Council passed a budget that documents exactly where the dollars will go if the levy passes. That budget recap can be viewed here for your reference in case you missed it.
https://myedmondsnews.com/2025/10/edmonds-city-council-approves-most-of-mayors-2026-proposed-budget-with-some-questions-few-changes/
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.