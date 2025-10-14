Letter to the editor: Voting no on Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I put off writing earlier as I have been waiting for the Snohomish County Voters Pamphlet. It has now arrived and I have had the opportunity to read the exact wording of what the City is proposing in Proposition 1 on the upcoming ballet. If approved by the voters, Prop. 1 authorizes the City to levy and collect $14.5 million dollars in new property taxes with inflation adjustments each year, for the next six years.

Anticipating a 2.5% rate of inflation, the accumulated amount of new property taxes will be $92.6 million. 92.6 Million Dollars !! While I do acknowledge that the City definitely has some significant financial struggles, I am very reluctant to agree to such a dramatic volume of dollars especially when there has been no clear explanation or justification as to where these dollars will be spent. And I am equally concerned regarding what will occur in 2031 when this faucet will be turned off.

Will city government have adopted some level of discipline and establish budgets priorities that separate what we need, from what might be nice? Or will they consider this new windfall of funds much like they did with the $6.5 million dollars in ARPA funds which we received from the Federal Government? I am very skeptical and I strongly encourage my fellow residents to join me in voting NO on Prop. 1.

Kevin Fagerstrom

Edmonds