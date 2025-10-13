Letter to the editor: Why I’m voting no on Proposition 1 – property tax increase

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

As a 45-year resident and the 2025 Citizen of the Year, who actually tracks Edmonds City Council deliberations and organizes community volunteers, I cannot in good conscience support the massive tax increase because 1) most of the $14.5 million increase is not justified as essential, and 2) the huge burden that non-essential City spending places on residents who are already facing multiple tax increases.

I could be long-winded and repeat all the “informed” comments made about the $14.5 million being excessive; how it unnecessarily over-burdens taxpayers; and, how citizen trust in the City being fiscally responsible has been lost.

Instead, I’ll just say the City really needs to do a total budget reconciliation looking at spending in all accounts, and actually determine and prioritize essential municipal services. It’s time to stop expensive and unnecessary consultant and attorney spending, and recognize services that can be provided by community volunteers at no cost!

The “sky is not falling” – the City does have time/funding to go back and reconcile essential spending and propose a new levy-lift at the prior $6 million level (or lower) and come back to voters with a reasonable and justified proposition for property taxes.

Vote no to get Edmonds back to reality on municipal spending and maintaining a vibrant City without excessive burden on taxpayers.

Joe Scordino

Edmonds