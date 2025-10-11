Local nonprofit to celebrate community leaders in annual fundraising breakfast

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) is hosting its 10th annual Leadership Day from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Tulalip Resort and Casino.

Three annual awards will be presented at the event: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, LSC’s Community Partner Award, and the LSC Distinguished Alumni Award. Last year’s award recipients were (respectively): Linda Nuenzig with Snohomish County Government, Volunteers of America Western Washington, and Steve Woodard, Ph.D.

“Leadership Day was born out of a unique time in 2016,” LSC Chief Strategic Officer Kathy Coffey Solberg said. “We created a day where people could come together to celebrate leadership as a value. It was a time when many were not sure what to do. Leadership Day celebrates that we can all make a difference regardless of political affiliation, socioeconomic status, race, religion, or title.”

This is the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, with this year’s donation goal of $30,000.

“This is a critical time for Leadership Snohomish County and also for our greater community, as we have an amazing cohort with many of whom were only able to be a part of the program this year through the assistance of scholarships funded by our generous donors,” said Chief Executive Officer Adrianne Wagner. “While organizations and businesses face unprecedented challenges and change, we believe that investing in developing leaders who are committed to values like community, authenticity and belonging is imperative to a strong future.”

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Tulalip Tribes CEO Rochelle James, whose ties to LSC run deep as the former board president, Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient, and LSC alumnus from the class of 2017.

All are welcomed to attend Leadership Day and donate to LSC. Donations will support the nonprofit’s leadership development programs as well as scholarships for the programs.

Local organizations and businesses are invited to become sponsors for the event, which includes free tickets and other benefits. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact adrianne@leadershipsc.org.

For more information about Leadership Day or to register for tickets, visit leadershipsc.org/leadership-day.