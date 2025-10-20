Marina breakwater cleaning rescheduled for Oct. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Port of Edmonds and South County Fire will be cleaning the marina breakwater on Monday, Oct. 20.

Marine 16, the fire/rescue boat based at the Port of Edmonds Marina, will apply streams of water to wash away the bird droppings built up on the breakwater. If left unchecked, these droppings generate an overwhelming odor at the waterfront and marina.

For South County Fire, the cleaning also serves as a training opportunity for firefighters to practice skills such as applying water streams from a moving vessel in a confined area.

The Port of Edmonds consulted with the USDA to avoid impacts on wildlife. The breakwater cleaning dates fall outside the shorebird nesting season and a USDA representative has visually surveyed the breakwater prior to the start of work. Marine 16 will apply only water pumped directly from the bay.

The marina will be open during the breakwater cleaning. Boaters are asked to use extra caution and give Marine 16 space to operate and pass with no wake.