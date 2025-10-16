Meadowdale arts and music boosters hosting annual mattress sale fundraiser Oct. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Support the Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) and get a new mattress during the 10th annual Mattress Fundraiser from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Meadowdale High School.
The Mattress Fundraiser of Seattle (www.goodsleepfundraising.com) will transform the Meadowdale High School Great Hall into a full mattress showroom for one day only to raise thousands of dollars for Meadowdale MAMBO. The event includes:
• 30 different mattresses, all types and comfort levels, with competitive pricing that’s 10 – 20% less than standard retail.
• Adjustable bases, luxury pillows, sheets and more.
• Full warranties, comfort guarantees, financing, delivery and haul-away options.
Funds raised from this event directly support:
• New instruments and equipment.
• Repairing and maintaining existing instruments.
• Transportation to and from festivals and competitions.
• Guest conductors and teaching artists.
• Art supplies and creative classroom projects.
• Student exhibitions and performance opportunities.
