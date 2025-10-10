Meadowdale Community Club to host Fall Festival Oct. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Meadowdale Community Club invites neighbors to their Fall Festival, scheduled for 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Meadowdale Clubhouse, 6801 N. Meadowdale Rd., Edmonds.
Bring your own pumpkin for decorating and a favorite fall treat for the dessert potluck. You’re invited to wear a costume or favorite fall clothing. There will be a seasonal photo booth and face painting.
Also make plans for a Meadowdale Trick or Treat– get on the map and make a luminary for Oct. 31.
The Meadowdale Community Club will provide beverages, crafts and a decorating station for luminaries and pumpkins. Top Pot is also providing doughnuts.
