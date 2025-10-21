Mountlake Terrace High School celebrates return of 30th Jazz Symposium Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
After a five-year hiatus, the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Boosters brings back the 30th Jazz Symposium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.
The day-long celebration will feature performances by 17 jazz bands from 11 area middle and high schools, along with master classes and a special guest concert. The Seattle Hard Bop Collective, led by Jory Tindall, will perform a noon concert in the school theater.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in two master classes led by renowned jazz educators Chris Bruya and Marina Christopher, who will explore key aspects of jazz performance and musicianship.
Participating schools include:
- Brier Terrace Middle School
- Eckstein Middle School
- Edmonds-Woodway High School
- Glacier Peak High School
- Lincoln High School
- Lynnwood High School
- Madrona K-8
- Meadowdale High School
- Mountlake Terrace High School
- Roosevelt High School
- Shorewood High School
The Jazz Symposium emphasizes jazz education and collaboration, inspiring students and directors to grow as musicians through open and supportive learning environments.
The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase. Kennelly Keys, Seattle JazzED, Musicology and Jazz Night School will be available to share about their music services and products.
For more information, contact Brett Holt at gigs@mthsmusic.org.
