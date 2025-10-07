Mountlake Terrace HS senior still missing

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Mountlake Terrace police said they are still looking for a Mountlake Terrace High School student missing since Sept. 24.

MTHS senior Isaac Klingele left his house the night of Sept. 24, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. He has black curly hair and dark brown eyes, and is about 6 feet tall, but appears taller because of his hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8620. The case ID is 25-18064.