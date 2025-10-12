New bark for community garden at Maplewood Presbyterian

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
New bark has been placed at the community garden located at Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian Church. Gardeners Daren and Pauline Anderson, family of late noted wildlife photographer Bill Anderson, gathered for a photo with Harriet Fuji, who obtained a grant to fund the work. The garden, located at 19523 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds, is open to all.
