Next Town Hall on Edmonds levy lid lift Oct. 9

The next town hall on the City of Edmonds levy lid lift is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The event will start with a city presentation, followed by an open house in which attendees can visit stations covering several city departments. Councilmembers and city staff will be there to share information and answer questions.

There will also be a town hall from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Edmonds City Hall.

You can find more information at www.edmondswa.gov/levy2025.