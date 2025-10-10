‘No Kings II’ rally set for Edmonds City Park Oct. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Following a rally that drew an estimated 4,500 people to Edmonds in June, the South Snohomish County Indivisible group is hosting a “No Kings II” Rally from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Edmonds City Park.

The event will include speeches from community leaders and live protest music and singing with Puget Sound Resistance Singers.

The event is described as “a peaceful, family-friendly rally is open to all who believe in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”