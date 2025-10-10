‘No Kings II’ rally set for Edmonds City Park Oct. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Following a rally that drew an estimated 4,500 people to Edmonds in June, the South Snohomish County Indivisible group is hosting a “No Kings II” Rally from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Edmonds City Park.
The event will include speeches from community leaders and live protest music and singing with Puget Sound Resistance Singers.
The event is described as “a peaceful, family-friendly rally is open to all who believe in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.