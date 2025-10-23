Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2026 BUDGET AND COMPREHENSIVE SCHEME OF HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 10, 2025. The hearing will start at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission Room located at the Port Administration Building – 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. The purpose of the public hearing is to adopt the 2026 Budget and amend the Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements (“CSHI”). The public is invited to attend, and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak.

A preliminary budget for the Port of Edmonds for the year 2026 has been prepared and was made available on Thursday, September 25, 2025. An amended CSHI for the Port of Edmonds has been prepared and was made available on Friday, October 17, 2025. Both documents are on file in the office of the Port District at 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020, and a copy of said budget and CSHI may be obtained by any Port of Edmonds District taxpayer, or other interested person, at the Port’s Administration Office, or by download from the Port’s website at www.portofedmonds.gov.

The proposed amendment to the Port’s CSHI will not constitute project-level development approval. If approved, the amendment to the CSHI is a procedural action of the Commission containing no substantive standards concerning the use or modification of the environment.

Public comments for the budget and CSHI are currently being accepted through 3:00 p.m. on November 10, 2025, via mail or in person at Port of Edmonds, 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020, or via in-person or Zoom during any commission meeting on or before November 10, 2025.

The final budget and CSHI will be approved at the Commission Meeting on November 10, 2025.

David Preston, President

Port of Edmonds Commission

Published October 24 and October 31, 2025

(in the Herald Newspaper and posted in MyEdmondsNews.com)

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds