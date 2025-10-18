On video: Candidate Conversations 2025 with Edmonds City Council, Port candidates

Saturday, October 18, 2025
Candidates running for Edmonds City Council and Edmonds Port Commission discussed issues and priorities during this Oct. 16 event sponsored by My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Here are some photos from the evening:

About 75 people attended the event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photos by Misha Carter)
Chris Eck, Edmonds City Council Position 1
Glenda Krull, Edmonds City Council Position 1
Will Chen, Edmonds City Council Position 2. (He is running unopposed)
Erika Barnett, Edmonds City Council Position 3.
Alex Newman, Edmonds City Council Position 3
Jay Grant, Edmonds Port Commission District 3, running unopposed. Moderator Teresa Wippel is at left.
Ross Dimmick, Edmonds Port Commission at-large, running unopposed.
Nancy Johnson reading a statement in support of Chelsea Rudd, running for Edmonds Port Commission Position 1. Rudd was unable to attend due to a previously scheduled family commitment.
Edmonds Port Commission District 1 candidate Janelle Cass with moderator Jamie Holter.

