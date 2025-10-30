On video: ‘Stripped for Parts’ panel discussion and audience Q&A

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Local journalists and supporters of local news gathered at the Edmonds Theater in Edmonds, Wash. on Oct. 25, 2025 for a panel discussion and audience Q&A following the Edmonds Theater screening of the documentary Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink. The screening was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters Snohomish County and My Neighborhood News Network, which includes My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
