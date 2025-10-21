Planning Board continues to review co-housing codes, North Bowl Hub rezone Oct. 22

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for its Wednesday, Oct. 8 meeting are:

Continuing the discussion and review of the updated co-housing codes

Reviewing updated codes for the critical area ordinance

Reviewing the zoning of certain North Bowl Hub properties from mixed-use to low-density residential so that the zoning matches the city’s updated land use plan

The full agenda is on the city’s website.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can also attend online at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.