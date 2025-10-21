Planning Board continues to review co-housing codes, North Bowl Hub rezone Oct. 22

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for its Wednesday, Oct. 8 meeting are:
- Continuing the discussion and review of the updated co-housing codes
- Reviewing updated codes for the critical area ordinance
- Reviewing the zoning of certain North Bowl Hub properties from mixed-use to low-density residential so that the zoning matches the city’s updated land use plan
The full agenda is on the city’s website.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.
You can also attend online at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.