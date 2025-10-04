Poet’s Corner: Breaking Points, Career Counseling, Fool’s Gold

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Breaking Points

What if my buddy’s racing ’59 Impala

Had slid just 2 feet further left on that nasty curve

Hit that cedar stump deep within thick vines

One drunken high school summer night

What moved me through that dance floor crowd

To run the risk, ask her to dance

Then hold her close and feel our hearts

Begin to beat in forever time

How did we tread through sweat and tears

Wedding vows stretched thin as our finances

What compass guided us when all seemed lost

Delivered us to happy times, to golden years

When surging surf had done its best

To stun me, wash me out to sea

How did I find that crucial strength

Regain my balance, stumble free

Dumb luck? Blind luck? Take your pick

We make the best of hands we’re dealt

Sometimes a break just comes your way

The odds say one thing, gods another

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Career Counseling

I read your lips this very morning

As you rolled out of my bed

By the time I finished breakfast

I learned I’d been misled

We met for lunch at noontime

You swore you’d told the truth

Within two hours I knew you’d lied

I’d found the hidden proof

We bantered over TV dinners

As you promised not to lie

The check you wrote me bounced today

The ink was barely dry

I want to trust you, yes I do

I know you’re really trying

Bad habits are so hard to break

Especially ones like lieing

But if you cannot help yourself

Must lie your whole life through

You’re perfect for one line of work:

It’s politics for you!

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Fool’s Gold

Somewhere between casino and gym

The wild card turns, a ball bounces weird

Some flipped coin rotates in midair

And plots proceed

The games we win or lose are seldom ones we master

Other forces interfere

To astound and overwhelm us

Leave us raging, senseless, awed

Fate could take years or merely minutes

To deliver unexpected news

Dreams and visions churn for decades

Then blindside us overnight

Some dusky echoes, smoky fragments

Rise clearly from the din

Wild victory dances, numb shellshock

Jackpots, mine fields, celebrations

All blessed lives, each damned existence

Losing streak or lucky break

Midas-touched or satan-twisted

Dance around all bets we make

Deceptive youth may promise treasure

Swept our way by plan or whim

But when that end result emerges

Lean turns lucky, fat proves thin

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

About the poet:

I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.

I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.