Port commissioners focus on the future at Tuesday meeting

Key takeaways:

Port marina and Harbor Square Business Complex boast strong occupancy rates.

Port plans to add more dry trailer storage soon.

Work begins on 20-year master plan.

New ideas to increase mitigation banks.

Port of Edmonds staff provided Port Commissioners with third-quarter check-ins that show the Port is in all-around good shape. The Port is moving forward on new projects in 2026 to improve services for port customers and visitors.

Marina

Commissioners received the annual marina sector data and trends presentation that shows what’s happening in the industry and in Washington, how the Port of Edmonds stacks up in comparison and what Commissioners should take into consideration in the new year.

The news is positive.

The Port of Edmonds is about 30 years old. Compared to other marinas exceeding the 50-year infrastructure life span, Edmonds is not yet struggling with typical aging infrastructure issues.

BST Associates Principle Paul Sorenson’s recommendations included slightly increasing marina fees to have cash on hand when the port turns 50. Currently Edmonds’ fees are between 50 and 75% of average marina fees and such a percentage increase could look like $200 annually.

In general, the boating industry is aging. The median boater age is 60. New boat sales are down and used boat sales are flat. The overall marina outlook is cautious due to tariffs and economic uncertainty.

However, demand for marina space (wet moorage) across the industry and at the Port of Edmonds has not wavered. With other ports closing or being repurposed for housing, Edmonds is a bright spot.

“Demand is strong and consistent,” Executive Director Brandon Baker said as he used Edmonds data to back up Sorenson’s observations. Baker shared third-quarter data that included a 293-person waitlist for moorage and a 91% occupancy rate for dry storage. Guest moorage was up 17% over last year. “The fishing was good,” Baker said.

The good port news continued with Director of Economic Development Brittany Williams, who manages leases at the adjacent Harbor Square Business Complex. The complex has a 92% occupancy rate, up from 82% a year earlier.

2026 and beyond

Baker’s newest proposed project request, he said, comes directly from workers who hear from marina visitors: the need for more dry trailer storage. With Commission approval, Baker said the $33,000 project to increase trailer storage (and port operator safety) from 50 to 70 spots would begin in early 2026. The project would pay for itself within two years, Baker said. Commissioners approved the project.

In 2026, the Port of Edmonds will begin a 20- to 30-year master plan.

Monday’s discussion centered on how to approach the planning, what is in and out of scope, and possible new lines of business.

Questions up for discussion include:

Focus on the entire Port property or specific areas?

Amend the current plan (last updated in 2014) or create a new master plan?

Keep east and west side plans separate?

More discussion on lines of business?

Should non-Port properties be included in the plan?

Master planning will take about a year.

Beyond Edmonds

The environment is mentioned often in the Port’s mission, values and goals. Commissioner Selena Killin noted that as she brought mitigation banks into the discussion.

A mitigation bank is part of the construction process. If the government or private entity negatively impacts the environment, it must remedy that impact either on site or at another site. The other site is a mitigation bank, a state-approved designated wetland, stream or aquatic resource that will be equitably improved through payment.

The Port of Edmonds taps the Blue Heron Slough mitigation bank in Snohomish County when doing impactful work.

“There are only 11 mitigation banks in all of Washington. Not a single mitigation bank has been approved in five years,” Killin said. Killin went on to suggest a long-range idea of working to get more mitigation banks approved and to eventually get the Edmonds Marsh on the list of potential banks. She shared potential legislative language.

Commissioners supported the idea of more mitigation banks, but wondered if there was a process or agency barrier that deserved more investigation.

“How do we get this process unstuck?” Commission President David Preston asked. “We should understand it better,” Commissioner Janelle Cass said.

Preston agreed on the concept and asked Killin to bring more information back to the commission to discuss at a future session.