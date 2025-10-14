Port commissioners get updates on five-year strategic plan and new emergency plan – and also porpoises

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds Commissioners at their Monday night meeting reviewed work plans that guide long-range priorities and prepare for unexpected emergencies.

Port Executive Director Brandon Baker shared progress on the 2024-2030 strategic plan which was formally adopted in May 2024.

The plan includes six strategic goals: community partnering, sustainable operations, financial, administrative, real estate and marina infrastructure.

Community partnering, a clear priority for the commission, is an effort to strengthen relationships with the City and other government organizations, and learn more about the Unocal property as discussion on property cleanup moves forward.

Commissioners Janelle Cass and Ross Dimmick comprise the newly formed ad-hoc committee and now report on meetings with marsh representatives.

“[Economic Development Director] Brittany [Williams] and I have been meeting with the [City of Edmonds] Economic Development to assist in some of the planning for the [City’s] revenue gap,” Baker said.

“We had the opportunity to meet with them and get the Port’s voice heard on how those impact us,” said Baker, noting that Edmonds police and parks are important Port partners.

The Port’s financial goals directly impact customers and tenants at the marina and Harbor Square Business Park. The Port’s Capital Improvement Plan is complete and Scheme or Harbor Improvements is nearly finished, and an economic impact study is expected to be complete by the end of the year, Baker said.

The Harbor Square Business Park falls under the Port’s real estate goals, and work is wrapping up on the long-term financial analysis, the parking plan and a final master plan by early 2026.

The parking plan addresses parking needs and future growth and comes with recommendations on signage and parkingreconfigurations.

Emergency Management

The Port of Edmonds is close to finalizing its Snohomish County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan identifies risks posed by natural and human-caused hazards and outlines strategies to reduce impacts and/or respond appropriately in partnership with other agencies.

The documentation paves the way for the port to join the fraternity of Snohomish County government agencies that band together and share best practices and knowledge in an emergency. It also lays out a process to access federal mitigation funds and participate in disaster coordination.

The port has been working toward this formal integration since 2023.

Current participants include Edmonds, Woodway, Snohomish County PUD, Snohomish County, South County Fire, Port of Everett, Washington State Department of Transportation and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, among others.

“We have never been a part of Snohomish County’s plan,” said Economic Director Brittany Williams. “They do it every five years. So this 2025 plan is the first time we will be a part of it.”

The port will solicit community feedback about the plan in the coming weeks. Williams expects to bring the plan to the Commission for formal adoption in November.

Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, present at the meeting, noted that if the City’s $14.5 million property tax levy passes, Edmonds will have an emergency manager housed within the police department.

Harbor porpoises

A highlight of the evening was a discussion of harbor porpoises. Commissioner Janelle Cass and others attended the environmental education talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center last week.

Cass said she was impressed by the value of citizen scientists who helped collect information on the large number of harbor porpoises in the Salish Sea. The number is about 12,000.

The organization, Pacific Mammal Research, will soon provide a QR code or other tool so more local boaters and fishers can spot and share data on our resident harbor porpoises for research.

Learn more about the porpoise photo ID program here.