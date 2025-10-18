Prep football: Edmonds-Woodway dominates in 41-14 win over Shorewood

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors showed up at Shoreline Stadium on Friday not knowing for sure which Shorewood Stormrays team they would be facing on the gridiron. Would it be the Shorewood team that rattled off five straight wins to start their 2025 season — and by a winning margin of more than 36 points per game? Or would it be the Stormrays squad that got humbled by Mountlake Terrace 35-14 one week previously?

As it turned out, the fast-starting Warriors never really gave Shorewood a chance to answer that question.

Turning their first four offensive possessions into touchdowns, Edmonds-Woodway blitzed Shorewood for 27 first-half points, took advantage of two second-half Stormray fumbles and ran away with a lopsided 41-14 victory in a key Wesco League South Conference contest played on Friday.

The Warriors converted first-half scoring drives of 65, 82, 85 and 50 yards to build up a 27-7 halftime advantage, then limited Shorewood to just 14 offensive plays in the second half to come away with the road win.

“Shorewood is a great team; they had a great record. But we just came to play,” said E-W junior Nathan Schlack.

Schlack scored the second Warrior touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run late in the first half that capped off a 17-play, 82-yard drive. It was the first of two TD runs for the junior, who also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that finished off another long 17-play E-W drive.

But not all of Edmonds-Woodway’s scores were the results of long offensive possessions. The Warriors’ first touchdown of the night came on the game’s second play from scrimmage: E-W quarterback George Gizzi found his brother Zachary sprinting behind the Shorewood secondary and connected with him for a 59-yard TD pass to put the Warriors up early 7-0.

Later in the first half, Gizzi hooked up with Cruz Escandon for a 13-yard TD pass play. Carmelo LaRocca also got into the E-W first-half scoring frenzy with a 3-yard touchdown run.

In the fourth quarter, both Schlack and LaRocca reached the end zone on short TD runs — Schlack with a 3-yard run and LaRocca with an 8-yard dash.

Schlack had 132 yards of total offense in the game, 69 of which came on a key pass reception early in the second quarter. The junior hauled in a short pass from Gizzi, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to the Shorewood 13-yard line. Two plays later, the Warriors were in the end zone and up 21-0.

Schlack also contributed to the E-W defensive effort Friday, including a key sack early in the third quarter. Schlack downed Shorewood quarterback Julien Woodruff for a 9-yard loss on third and four, forcing the Stormrays to punt and seizing the second-half momentum for the Warriors.

“I just had so much energy this game; I was just ready to go,” Schlack said of his work on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Gizzi, just a sophomore, had one of his best games of the season by completing 13 of 17 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns. LaRocca, a senior, compiled 139 total yards on Friday, 102 rushing and 37 receiving.

Schlack pointed to the grit his teammates showed as the determining factor in Friday’s win. “We wanted this one real bad,” he said. “We just wanted it; we wanted it more than they did.”

Edmonds-Woodway (4-1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference play, 5-2-0 overall) never gave the Stormrays an opportunity to mount a second-half comeback by controlling the ball. The Warriors ran 37 offensive plays after halftime compared to Shorewood’s 14.

The Stormrays (3-2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference play, 5-2-0 overall) were also hurt by numerous second half miscues, including two lost fumbles and two key third-quarter penalties: a roughing the punter penalty on fourth down and long and a pass interference call on third and long, both of which gave E-W first downs and extending offensive possessions.

With the victory, the Warriors moved into second place in the conference by themselves and can claim the Wesco League South regular season title with a win over undefeated Mountlake Terrace on Thursday, Oct. 23. Kickoff for the de facto Wesco League South Conference championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

“That will be a challenge for sure,” Schlack said of the Warriors’ upcoming battle with Terrace. “But we’ll see. It will be a great game.”

Prep Football: Edmonds-Woodway at Shorewood, Oct. 17

Edmonds-Woodway 14 13 0 14 – 41

Shorewood 0 7 0 7 – 14

1st quarter:

11:17 – George Gizzi (Edmonds-Woodway) 59-yard TD pass to Zachary Gizzi; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

1:45 – Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 1-yard TD run; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

2nd quarter:

8:32 – Carmelo LaRocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-yard TD run; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

2:43 – George Gizzi (Edmonds-Woodway) 13-yard TD pass to Cruz Escandon; Tyler Yates PAT kick no good

:20 – Finn Bachler (Shorewood) 3-yard TD run; Kaare Nye PAT kick good

3rd quarter:

– none

4th quarter:

11:19 – Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-yard TD run; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

8:55 – Carmelo LaRocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 8-yard TD run; Tyler Yates PAT kick good

7:51 – Kyson Vanee (Shorewood) 46-yard TD pass to Jack Gallagher; Kaare Nye PAT kick good

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2-0 overall; Shorewood 3-2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2-0

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood next game: versus Shorecrest: Friday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium