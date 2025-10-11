Prep football: In battle of unbeatens, Terrace topples Shorewood

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The battle of unbeaten teams was expected to be a real dog fight. But as it turned out, there was just one team whose bite was as strong as its bark.

Running behind its line of big dogs upfront, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks easily put down the Shorewood Stormrays 35-14 in a 3A Wesco League South Conference showdown played Friday at Shoreline Stadium.

With the victory, Terrace (4-0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-0-0 overall) now claims the top spot in the conference with two weeks remaining before the conference crown is rewarded. Shorewood sits in second place in the 3A Wesco League South with a mark of 3-1-0, 5-1-0 overall.

“We wanted this one bad,” said Terrace junior Andrew McBride. “We’ve had the Wesco South lead in our sights since the offseason; this was a battle for the Wesco South. This was a huge game for us. All week we’ve been hyping ourselves up — and we delivered.”

The Hawks took a solid but still tenuous 14-0 advantage into the halftime locker room on Friday, then added to their lead by going 86 yards in eight plays to open the second half. The drive’s big blow was a McBride 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Terrace quarterback Mason Wilson.

McBride’s TD reception was enabled when confusion between the Stormrays’ defensive backs left the junior open in the middle of the field. “I was wide open and Mason threw me the ball,” McBride explained. “And I just ran for the touchdown. I used my track speed, just went ahead and ran into the crib.”

The score gave the Hawks a 21-0 lead. Terrace added an early fourth-quarter touchdown on a Owen Boswell 5-yard TD run, expanding the advantage to 28-0 before Shorewood scored a pair of late fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Boswell ended the game with 130 yards on 20 carries and three rushing touchdowns for the Hawks. Wilson, in addition to his TD toss to McBride, threw a touchdown pass of 7 yards to Elyjah Meegan, plus ran for 78 yards on 13 carries and completed four of four pass attempts for 100 yards.

“This offense is great; we have a lot of weapons we can utilize,” McBride said.

After six outings this year, Terrace is averaging 40.7 points per game while giving up an average of just 4.5 points per game.

McBride praised the Hawks’ offensive line for their play in the big win Friday. “We’ve got some big dogs on our offensive line; they grinded all offseason, just like the rest of us,” he said. “They’re some dogs. They put their heads in the dirt and they play every single play. They’re great players.”

The Terrace defense held the potent Shorewood team to its lowest point total of the season; the Stormrays had entered the game averaging 45.8 points per game.

With Friday’s victory, Mountlake Terrace will undoubtedly rise in the WIAA state RPI rankings after holding down the No. 16 spot in the 3A division (Shorewood had been ranked No. 9) and will, perhaps, find their way into the state AP Coaches statewide poll for the first time this season.

McBride is excited about the success the Hawks are having this year and credits it to a joint effort of the team over the past 10 months. “We’ve been grinding together (since the) offseason,” McBride said. “We worked for this.”

Terrace will next face the 2-3-0/3-3-0 Everett Seagulls on Friday, Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Oct. 10

Mountlake Terrace 7 7 7 14 – 35

Shorewood 0 0 0 14 – 14

1st quarter scoring:

1:19 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 6-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

2nd quarter scoring:

5:53 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 7-yard TD pass to Elyjah Meegan; Cian Harney PAT kick good

3rd quarter scoring:

7:17 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 56-yard TD pass to Andrew McBride; Cianm Harney PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

11:12 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 5-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

6:57 – Jeshuah Macias (Shorewood) 1-yard TD run; Kaare Nye PAT kick good

3:24 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 13-yard TD run; Cian Harney PAT kick good

2:16 – Finn Bachler (Shorewood) 2-yard TD run; Kaare Nye PAT kick good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-0-0 overall; Shorewood 3-1-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett; Friday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium