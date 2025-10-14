Prop 1 donations, spending and endorsements — plus latest candidate financials

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As the Nov. 4 vote on the proposed City of Edmonds $14.5 million levy lid lift draws near, donations and spending have ramped up for campaigns formed to support and oppose the measure. This includes financial donations and endorsements.

The Public Disclosure Commission’s finance data as of Oct. 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. shows the following:

Yes campaign

The Yes on Proposition 1 campaign, known as “Yes! For Edmonds” has raised $26,877.85 from 65 individual tracked contributions and spent $2,658.95 on signs and other expenses.

The Edmonds Police Officers Union donated $10,000, the Yes campaign’s largest donation.

Individual or business donors of more than $1,000 include: Margaret and Scott Chelgren; Christi Kreft, head of Edmonds Montessori School; BEE Engineers, an environmental engineering firm; and Greenslade Conk, LLP, a law firm.

Seven people contributed between $500 and $1,000 and 41 people contributed between $100-$500.

Councilmember Susan Paine contributed a total of $1,000 in two separate $500 donations. Councilmember Neil Tibbott contributed $208.65. Mayor Mike Rosen contributed $250.

No campaign

The No on Proposition 1, also known as “Keep Edmonds Affordable”, raised $24,298.13 from 51 tracked contributors. Theresa Hollis loaned the campaign $6,000. The pie chart below does not reflect the loan as a contribution.

Donors of $1,000 include: Gil Morgan, president of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, and business owner Lee Reeves. Clearwater Investors NW, LLC, a Lynnwood-based real estate company, donated $2,500.

Twelve people contributed between $400-$1,000. Thirty-three people contributed between $100-$400.

No current councilmembers contributed to this campaign. Four former councilmembers contributed to the campaign as well as former mayor Barb Fahey.

The campaign spent $1,447.09 on printed materials and a website.

Endorsements

Both the no and yes camps have a long list of supporters listed on their respective websites.

Yes! For Edmonds endorsements include:

Edmonds City Councilmembers Neil Tibbot, Vivian Olson, Susan Paine, Chris Eck, Jenna Nand and Mayor Mike Rosen.

Edmonds residents currently running for office who support the measure include: Port of Edmonds Commissioner Candidate Chelsea Rudd and Edmonds City Council Candidate Alex Newman.

Former Mayor Dave Earling supports the measure.

Other names on the yes campaign include:

European travel guide Rick Steves, the Edmonds Police Union, South County Firefighters, current Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, several local Washington State legislators and several members of the Edmonds School Board, plus community members.

Keep Edmonds Affordable endorsements include:

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, Former Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, former Edmonds City Council candidate Jessica Bachman, and former Edmonds Councilmembers Dave Teizel, Joan Bloom and Ron Wambolt, and former Mayor Barb Fahey.

Also endorsing the no campaign are former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, President of the Edmonds Environmental Council (and 2025 Edmonds Citizen of the Year) Joe Scordino, plus community and business leaders.

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring also opposes the measure.

Here are donations for candidates on the Nov. 4 ballot, as of Oct. 11:

Town of Woodway campaign financials as of 10-11-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. MIKE QUINN (I) Mayor $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details RAJEEV THAKUR (I) City Council Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details STEVE GUNN (I) City Council Pos 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details LAURA MURPHY (I) City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 10-11-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. BOB KNOWLES (I) Commissioner Pos 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who expect to spend more than $7,000 or accept more than $500 from any one contributor must file regular reports with the PDC, and they must be registered for full reporting, rather than mini reporting (see PDC info on full vs mini reporting here). Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.

Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.

Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns below.

Candidates who have withdrawn or did not survive the August 1 primary are shown as strikethrough.

(I) – indicates incumbent