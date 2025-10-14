Prop 1 donations, spending and endorsements — plus latest candidate financials

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
As the Nov. 4 vote on the proposed City of Edmonds $14.5 million levy lid lift draws near, donations and spending have ramped up for campaigns formed to support and oppose the measure. This includes financial donations and endorsements.
The Public Disclosure Commission’s finance data as of Oct. 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. shows the following:
Yes campaign
The Yes on Proposition 1 campaign, known as “Yes! For Edmonds” has raised $26,877.85 from 65 individual tracked contributions and spent $2,658.95 on signs and other expenses.
The Edmonds Police Officers Union donated $10,000, the Yes campaign’s largest donation.
Individual or business donors of more than $1,000 include: Margaret and Scott Chelgren; Christi Kreft, head of Edmonds Montessori School; BEE Engineers, an environmental engineering firm; and Greenslade Conk, LLP, a law firm.
Seven people contributed between $500 and $1,000 and 41 people contributed between $100-$500.
Councilmember Susan Paine contributed a total of $1,000 in two separate $500 donations. Councilmember Neil Tibbott contributed $208.65. Mayor Mike Rosen contributed $250.
No campaign
The No on Proposition 1, also known as “Keep Edmonds Affordable”, raised $24,298.13 from 51 tracked contributors. Theresa Hollis loaned the campaign $6,000. The pie chart below does not reflect the loan as a contribution.
Donors of $1,000 include: Gil Morgan, president of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, and business owner Lee Reeves. Clearwater Investors NW, LLC, a Lynnwood-based real estate company, donated $2,500.
Twelve people contributed between $400-$1,000. Thirty-three people contributed between $100-$400.
No current councilmembers contributed to this campaign. Four former councilmembers contributed to the campaign as well as former mayor Barb Fahey.
The campaign spent $1,447.09 on printed materials and a website.
Endorsements
Both the no and yes camps have a long list of supporters listed on their respective websites.
Yes! For Edmonds endorsements include:
Edmonds City Councilmembers Neil Tibbot, Vivian Olson, Susan Paine, Chris Eck, Jenna Nand and Mayor Mike Rosen.
Edmonds residents currently running for office who support the measure include: Port of Edmonds Commissioner Candidate Chelsea Rudd and Edmonds City Council Candidate Alex Newman.
Former Mayor Dave Earling supports the measure.
Other names on the yes campaign include:
European travel guide Rick Steves, the Edmonds Police Union, South County Firefighters, current Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, several local Washington State legislators and several members of the Edmonds School Board, plus community members.
Keep Edmonds Affordable endorsements include:
Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, Former Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, former Edmonds City Council candidate Jessica Bachman, and former Edmonds Councilmembers Dave Teizel, Joan Bloom and Ron Wambolt, and former Mayor Barb Fahey.
Also endorsing the no campaign are former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, President of the Edmonds Environmental Council (and 2025 Edmonds Citizen of the Year) Joe Scordino, plus community and business leaders.
Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring also opposes the measure.
Here are donations for candidates on the Nov. 4 ballot, as of Oct. 11:
|City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 10-11-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CHRIS ECK (I)
|City Council Pos 1
|$38,444.49
|$19,081.59
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GLENDA KRULL
|City Council Pos 1
|$32,796.38
|$14,154.03
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|WILL CHEN (I)
|City Council Pos 2
|$18,425.92
|$6,633.04
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JESSICA BACHMAN
|City Council Pos 2
|$1,000.00
|$1,097.11
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ERIKA BARNETT
|City Council Pos 3
|$24,365.41
|$3,484.21
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JOSEPH ADEMOFE
|City Council Pos 3
|$3,163.75
|$4,175.74
|$1,500.00
|Click for Details
|ALEX NEWMAN
|City Council Pos 3
|$15,783.99
|$15,079.02
|$5707.59
|Click for Details
|NEIL WEISS (I) *
|Edm Muni Court Judge
|$2,881.50
|$2411.34
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Town of Woodway campaign financials as of 10-11-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|MIKE QUINN (I)
|Mayor
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|RAJEEV THAKUR (I)
|City Council Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|STEVE GUNN (I)
|City Council Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|LAURA MURPHY (I)
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 10-11-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|JANELLE CASS (I)
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$9,753.71
|$1,284.29
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CHELSEA RUDD
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$13,154.80
|$5,278.26
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|SCOTT URQUHART
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAY GRANT (I)
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CHRISTINA TAYLOR
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ROSS DIMMICK (I)
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAIMIE GOUGE
|Commissioner Pos 5
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 10-11-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|BOB KNOWLES (I)
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|South SnoCo RFA candidate financials as of 10-11-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|JOSEPH WANKELMAN
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|HARMONY CRAWFORD
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MARK LAURENCE (I)
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAMES KENNY (I)
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ZOE PILGRIM-PLACEY
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who expect to spend more than $7,000 or accept more than $500 from any one contributor must file regular reports with the PDC, and they must be registered for full reporting, rather than mini reporting (see PDC info on full vs mini reporting here). Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report but are not required to file campaign financial reports.
Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.
Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.
Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns below.
Candidates who have withdrawn or did not survive the August 1 primary are shown as strikethrough.
(I) – indicates incumbent
When we opened our wine bar in downtown Edmonds, I wasn’t looking for this fight. We were content building something positive for the community — a place centered around sustainability, local connection, and hospitality.
But over the last 90+ days, I’ve come across some deeply concerning information about how our local government operates and how some elected officials are managing taxpayer trust. The more you look at the campaign finance reports, the city’s spending patterns, and the revolving door of consultants and committees, the clearer it becomes: Edmonds has a leadership problem, not just a funding problem.
Proposition 1 is being framed as a lifeline, but for many of us in the business community, it feels like a symptom — the result of years of financial drift, lack of accountability, and policy decisions made without serious subject-matter expertise.
Small business owners can’t keep absorbing government inefficiency. We’re already dealing with rising costs, inflation, and uncertainty — we don’t need more of it coming from City Hall.
I love this city. But I also believe we need a reset — one built on transparency, competence, and real economic stewardship, not slogans and tax increases.
There is another path, Edmonds…
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.